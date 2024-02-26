I-85 SB wreck near Gastonia closes all lanes: NCDOT

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An accident on I-85 southbound near Bessemer City during Monday morning’s commute has temporarily closed all lanes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

🚗 Track issues along your commute with the QCN Traffic Interactive Map

The crash occurred around 8:02 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, near mile marker 13 and Exit 13 by Edgewood Road. Alternate routes are Exit 21 and 20 onto US 29 or US 74.

NCDOT said traffic is expected to be impacted until around 1 p.m. Monday.

One dead, several taken to hospital after I-85 wreck in Lowell: NCSHP

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.