£850m Dresden jewel heist 'an inside job'

The Green Vault is one of the oldest museums in Europe - DPA

A spectacular jewellery robbery in Dresden last year may have been an inside job, investigators reportedly believe.

Historic jewellery estimated to be worth as much as €1bn (£850m) was stolen from the city’s Green Vault musuem in November in what is believed to be the biggest jewel heist since the Second World War.

Police have so far been unable to identify suspects who were filmed on security camera smashing their way into the vault after in the early hours of the morning.

But an Israeli security company hired to investigate the robbery believes they had inside help from a musuem employee, according to details leaked to Bild newspaper.

The CGI Group, which is headed by a former head of Israel’s Shin Beth domestic intelligence service, has been screening security guards employed at the historic museum.

The company has not publicly commented on its findings, but according to Bild it has passed suspicions concerning one of the museum’s employees to German police.

“It was possible to use cell phone and camera data to prove that a museum employee passed security-relevant information to one of the suspects,” the newspaper quoted an unnamed security source as saying.

German prosecutors declined to comment on the report.

“The investigation is ongoing. We do not provide any information on this,” said Jürgen Schmidt, a spokesman for the Dresden prosecutor’s office.

The Green Vault, a baroque treasure house in the former royal palace of the House of Wettin, is one of the oldest art museums in Europe. Founded in 1723 by Augustus the Strong, Prince-Elector of Saxony to house the crown jewels, it was destroyed in the Second World War but restored in 2006.

Among the treasures missing after the robbery is the “Dresden White”, a 49-carat diamond of exceptional purity estimated to be worth more than £9m.

The diamond was mounted in a baroque shoulder piece, but there are fears the antique jewellery will broken up by the thieves because it is too famous to be sold intact.

Also missing are a sword with a diamond-encrusted hilt and a brooch containing 660 precious gems. German authorities have described the stolen items as priceless and irreplaceable.

Questions were asked in the immediate aftermath of the robbery over why security guards who saw the thieves breaking in camera did not intervene but waited for the police.

The robbers appeared to have detailed knowledge of the museum. They were able to disable the security system by setting off a fire in a nearby electricity relay, and appeared to target specific items.