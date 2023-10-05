$852M settlement reached in USC gynecologist case
George Tyndall, the former USC campus gynecologist accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women, was found dead at his home.
George Tyndall, the former USC campus gynecologist accused of sexually abusing hundreds of women, was found dead at his home.
We have some fun matchups ahead with the schools out West now in the mix.
Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Bill Clinton and at least three dozen members of Congress are expected to attend the service at City Hall.
"It was a pretty traumatic experience," one woman says of her delivery.
Judge Arthur Engoron issues an order meant to keep former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and business from avoiding punishment for fraud in New York. Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers file a slew of motions to dismiss or delay criminal cases against him.
The SDNY is becoming a second home for me because the highly anticipated trial for Sam Bankman-Fried, often referred to as SBF, has begun. Before FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried also apparently had a plan to buy off former President Trump, to get him to not run for re-election, author Michael Lewis shared in a 60 Minutes broadcast interview.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
It's SO soft. The post This faux fur bomber jacket is one of Amazon’s sneaky good deals leading up to October Prime Day appeared first on In The Know.
Uber has been found to have failed to comply with European Union algorithmic transparency requirements in a legal challenge brought by two drivers whose accounts were terminated by the ride-hailing giant, including with the use of automated account flags. Uber also failed to convince the court to cap daily fines of €4k being imposed for ongoing non-compliance -- which now exceed over half a million euros (€584,000). The Amsterdam District Court found in favor of two of the drivers who are litigating over data access over what they couch as 'robo-firings'.
You can already save over 60%! The post Amazon’s October Prime Day starts next week, but you can shop these 7 incredible deals early appeared first on In The Know.
Netflix has nabbed the rights to 'Dead Cells' for Android and iOS, allowing subscription members access to the game. Additionally, there’s an enhanced version of horror puzzler 'Slayaway Camp' coming soon.
"The Exorcist: Believer" writer-director David Gordon Green and producer Jason Blum say they attempted “to protect ourselves as best we could.”
Gasoline prices are certain to go $0.25 to $0.50 lower, says one oil analyst.
During Amazon's fall sales event, Prime Big Deal Days, you'll find great bargains on TVs, tech gadgets, tools, e-bikes, toys, video games, and more.
Five people were wounded Tuesday night and a search is still ongoing for the suspect.
Find a handheld electric scrubber that'll spare you some elbow grease, a set-it-and-forget-it shower spray and more.
The hackers behind Qakbot, a notorious malware operation that was recently “dismantled” by the FBI, are still active and continue to target new victims, researchers say. The FBI announced in August that it had successfully “disrupted and dismantled” the infrastructure of the long-running Qakbot malware, which had infected more than 700,000 machines worldwide to cause hundreds of millions of dollars of damage. The FBI said at the time that the takedown, dubbed “Operation Duck Hunt”, included the seizure of 52 servers, which the agency said would “permanently dismantle” the botnet.
The best checking accounts have low balance requirements and no monthly fees. Here’s how to find the best options.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
"This is SO SMART and SO CUTE." The post Woman shares adorable way to display purse collection: ‘Thank you for this u beautiful soul’ appeared first on In The Know.