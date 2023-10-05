$852M settlement reached in USC gynecologist case

TechCrunch

The hackers behind Qakbot, a notorious malware operation that was recently “dismantled” by the FBI, are still active and continue to target new victims, researchers say. The FBI announced in August that it had successfully “disrupted and dismantled” the infrastructure of the long-running Qakbot malware, which had infected more than 700,000 machines worldwide to cause hundreds of millions of dollars of damage. The FBI said at the time that the takedown, dubbed “Operation Duck Hunt”, included the seizure of 52 servers, which the agency said would “permanently dismantle” the botnet.