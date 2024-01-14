86 combat clashes take place at contact line, most of them in three fronts – General Staff

On Sunday, 86 combat clashes took place at the contact line. 22 attacks were repelled on the Avdiivka front, 15 on the Marinka front and 14 on the Lyman front.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: There were 86 combat clashes over the last day. In total, the Russians launched 3 missile attacks and 60 airstrikes, and fired 45 times from MLRSs at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements.

The situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remained unchanged.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, more than 35 settlements came under artillery and mortar bombardments, including Baranivka, Volfyne, Basivka, Ponomarenky in Sumy Oblast; Vovchansk, Bochkove, and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled three attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russians failed to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar bombardments, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, our defenders repelled 14 attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Verkhniokamianske in Donetsk Oblast, where the Russian forces were trying to improve their tactical position. They conducted airstrikes near Bilohorivka, Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Artillery and mortar bombardments damaged about 15 settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled five attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast. The Russian forces launched an airstrike near Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar bombardments, including Vasiukivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 13 attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast. Here, the Russians, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar bombardments, including Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the Russians in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. Here, the Russians, with the support of aviation, failed to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 15 times. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maksymilianivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka came under artillery and mortar bombardments.

On the Shakhtarske front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations. They conducted an airstrike near Volodymyrivka, Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar strikes, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, our defenders repelled nine attacks near Chervone, west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar bombardments, including Levadne, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Piatykhatky, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the centre of Kherson and the village of Stanislav (Kherson Oblast) came under artillery shelling. The Russians fired from MLRS in the areas of Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Mykilske, Sadove, Chornobaivka and Stanislav in Kherson Oblast.

The Russians did not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units from their lodgements on the left bank of the Dnipro river. Thus, during the day, the Russians carried out 6 unsuccessful assault operations. Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the occupiers.

Over the course of the day, aviation of the Defence Forces struck at 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment. Air defence forces also destroyed a Kh-59 air-to-surface missile.

Ukraine's missile troops struck at 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 air defence facility and 2 storage points.

