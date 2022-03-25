86 drivers were 20 mph over speed limit during Montgomery County traffic initiative

Mar. 24—About two-thirds of the drivers cited for speeding during a traffic enforcement initiative in Montgomery County Wednesday were reportedly driving more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Dayton Police Department participated in the enforcement project on US 35, interstates 75 and 70 and state routes 4 and 49 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Law enforcement officers made 152 traffic stops. Of the 129 people cited for speeding, 86 drivers — about 67% — were going more the 20 mph over the speed limit, according to a press release.

Twelve people received driver's license-related citations and 10 received driving under suspension citations. Seven people had equipment violations and four were issued seat belt citations.

Four people were arrested and 16 received warnings.

The traffic initiative was aimed at reducing serious and fatal crashes and focused on reckless driving, impaired driving and speeding.