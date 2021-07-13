He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

Marc Freeman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
·6 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything.

Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization called “senseless violence.”

But efforts are now underway to understand what led Cabrera, an easygoing, likable janitor, to shoot Combass, a respected manager and devoted family man. It’s a tragedy that apparently no one saw coming.

Authorities have described it as a simple, but disturbing, case of a disgruntled employee intentionally killing a boss. Cabrera’s lawyers at the Palm Beach County Public Defender’s Office say it is not so clear, suggesting a claim of self-defense could be coming — if their frail client is first deemed mentally competent to stand trial.

Relatives of Combass declined to be interviewed and contribute to this article; the State Attorney’s Office said it could not comment on the prosecution outside of court.

Different backgrounds

William Vance “Billy” Combass “had the utmost respect for life,” according to his obituary, posted online by Palms West Funeral Home and Crematory.

The entry described him as a married father of three who had worked at the cooperative for over 47 years, or nearly his entire adulthood. Yet his “greatest accomplishment of all was his family.”

“He loved to fix all things; cars, tractors, household knick-knacks,” the tribute read. “He raised his family in the house he built and has left his fingerprint on everything he created.”

A GoFundMe page established to pay education expenses for Combass’ youngest child says one of the Martin County man’s goals was to continue working long enough to support his son, a college senior majoring in criminology who plans to seek a master’s degree.

Felix Cabrera does not have any relatives — he outlived them all, defense attorney Scott Pribble wrote in a pleading last month.

Cabrera wound up in South Florida’s agricultural community after struggles as a younger man from Cuba.

Cabrera served in the military under Cuban president and dictator Fulgencio Batista, but after Fidel Castro’s regime came to power in 1959, Cabrera spent over 20 years as a political prisoner in his homeland. He was exiled to the U.S. in 1980 and later became an American citizen, his lawyer said.

He built a humble life around the sugar plant and his Belle Glade neighborhood.

“His neighbors, many of whom have known him for 15 years or more, uniformly described him as a kindhearted gentle, and generous man who was especially fond of animals,” Pribble wrote.

Devastated by firing

About 20 days before the shooting, Cabrera learned he was going to be fired, bringing an end to 31 years of employment with the sugar growers.

The cooperative is a group of 44 farms, many of them family owned and in western Palm Beach County. They grow sugarcane on over 75,000 acres, yielding about 400,000 tons of raw sugar each year.

An arrest report released by prosecutors does not provide a reason why Cabrera was being let go or who told him his days were numbered. Some lines are blacked out, citing exceptions under state public records law.

Administrators at the cooperative did not respond to messages left with their offices. A Facebook post refers questions to the county Sheriff’s Office, while also praising employees for showing “compassion and kindness” to each other since the killing.

On the morning of the shooting, Cabrera left his trailer home around 6:30 a.m. and drove the 1.2 miles to the complex at 1500 George Wedgworth Way.

It was sometime after 10 a.m. when Combass told Cabrera to clock out that afternoon and never come back.

In a confession given in his native Spanish, Cabrera said he felt “disrespected in how Combass was speaking to him in front of other employees.”

“Mr. Cabrera’s life revolved around this job and the sugar plant, and the news devastated him,” the defense lawyer wrote.

A surveillance video shows Cabrera less than an hour later walking toward Combass’ office in a machine shop, stopping to pull a handgun out of his right pocket and getting it “ready to fire.”

In the office, Cabrera asked to keep his job for another year, explaining that he needed the money, detectives said.

That’s when Combass “got out of his chair and started walking towards Cabrera telling him ‘no’ and to leave the office,” the arrest report said, relaying Cabrera’s account.

Cabrera said he again found Combass to be “disrespectful.” The video shows Cabrera leaving the office with the gun in his right hand, briefly talking to nearby employees and pointing to the office. He fired two shots in the air before leaving the building.

Deputies responding to a 911 call found Combass bleeding from multiple wounds, and Cabrera was found inside another building on the property, holding a black bag containing the gun.

Mental health review

Cabrera’s lawyers say there’s no sign that he threatened any other employees and he was “waiting for” deputies to take him into custody. It’s the first time he’s ever been in trouble with the law.

Juan A. Gonzalez Jr., a friend of Cabrera’s who used to work at the cooperative, said the violence “doesn’t make sense at all” considering the man’s non-aggressive nature.

“Everyone loved Felix through the sugar mill,” said Gonzalez, who was elected this year to a term on the Pahokee City Commission. “Felix was never the type of person to get in your face.”

Cabrera’s lawyers said it’s early in their review of the evidence, but some sort of self-defense claim appears possible. They also said he might be guilty of something less serious than homicide.

They noted that the detective’s “likely biased and incriminating characterization” of Cabrera’s confession notes how the “younger and larger” Combass was “coming toward Cabrera at the time of the shooting.”

“Ultimately the altercation that led to the shooting of the decedent occurred in an enclosed office without any other witnesses present,” the defense wrote.

After filing a request for a judge to release Cabrera on bond and house arrest, the lawyers then sought to have him undergo psychological evaluations. They say he appears to have a disorder affecting “his ability to understand directions or information.”

So the case was transferred to the county’s mental health court, where the results of the exams are due July 23.

Meanwhile, the Combass family says it is thankful that the GoFundMe goal of $15,000 was met within two weeks of the shooting.

“Words cannot express how humbled we are by the generous outpouring of love and support during this extremely difficult time in our lives,” widow Ivette Combass wrote in a post July 10.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Independence man charged in shooting of Raymore woman found dead in her home

    A small safe with $23,000 cash, two cellphones and a square-cut diamond ring were reported missing from the home.

  • US doses arrive as Nepal struggles to vaccinate population

    A shipment of 1.5 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine donated by the United States arrived Monday in Nepal, which is struggling to inoculate its population against the coronavirus. “Today's delivery of the single-dose vaccine means that this single donation is enough to protect over 1.5 million people in Nepal," U.S. Ambassador Randy Berry said at Kathmandu airport. The U.S. is also donating vaccines to several other Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

  • Iran says it is holding talks on prisoner exchanges with U.S.

    Iran said on Tuesday it was holding talks on prisoner exchanges with the United States aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in U.S. jails and other countries over violations of U.S. sanctions. "Negotiations are under way on the exchange of prisoners between Iran and America, and we will issue more information if Iranian prisoners are released and the country's interests are secured and the talks reach a conclusion," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.

  • Meme-stock favourite Nokia raises forecasts

    Shares in the company rose 6.6% on Tuesday in Helsinki following the announcement.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release

    Chicago rapper KTS Dre was fatally shot over the weekend after reportedly being ambushed by multiple gunmen following his release […] The post Chicago rapper KTS Dre shot at least 64 times, killed after jail release appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • 3 arrested after Philadelphia teen is kidnapped, beaten

    The 17-year-old was rescued after police and a SWAT team surrounded a northeast Philadelphia home, NBC Philadelphia reported.

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • Lincoln County Missouri prosecutor will seek the death penalty against Pam Hupp in Betsy Faria murder

    Pam Hupp was the last person known to have seen Betsy Faria alive before she was stabbed to death in her Troy, Missouri home just after Christmas, 2011.

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]

  • How a 19-Year-Old Got Charged with a Hate Crime for Teasing a Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyLauren Gibson was in a caravan of friends heading from their camping spot in Panguitch, Utah, back to California last week when one of the cars was pulled over for speeding. The stop took place near a gas station in the small town of less than 2,000 people.Before the day was over, the 19-year-old was on her way to facing hate-crime charges in what critics describe as one of the more absurd examples yet of aggrieved cops unduly likening themselv

  • 3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

    Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said. The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher O’Connell, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges.

  • Police: Man with guns sought balcony near MLB All-Star Game

    A man described by authorities as the leader of a group of four people arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near events planned for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game asked to extend his stay and requested another room with a balcony, according to arrest documents released Monday. The request by Ricardo Rodriquez coupled with the discovery of weapons and tactical gear on Friday concerned police because of the "propensity for mass casualty incidents in scenarios such as the above where many people are gathered together in a small area for a single event,” one of the documents said. Police declined to comment on the investigation Monday beyond providing the arrest documents.

  • Chicago Expressway Shooting: Person critically wounded on I-55, Illinois State Police says

    ISP investigate shooting on Stevenson Expressway.

  • Seattle woman says flight attendant 'humiliated' her over dirty diaper, said she was on no-fly list

    The flight attendant called Farah Naz Khan hours after the flight landed Friday, she said. "I'm legitimately worried about this person," Khan said.

  • A Keys deputy was arrested after removing a parking boot from his truck, police say

    A Florida Keys deputy was arrested early Monday morning in Key West after city police said he removed a wheel that had a parking boot on it from his illegally parked pickup truck, replaced it with a spare — and then drove home.