86-year-old among 3 dead after small plane crashes into Florida mobile home park

Officials have identified the three people who died after a small plane crashed into a Clearwater mobile home park on Thursday.

The City of Clearwater said the three victims were 86-year-old Martha Perry of Clearwater, 54-year-old Mary Ellen Pender from Treasure Island, and 54-year-old Jemin Patel of Melbourne Beach, who was the pilot.

The city said Perry lived at Pagoda Drive, and Pender was visiting the mobile home.

Investigators said the pilot of a single-engine plane radioed “mayday” to the Clearwater-Saint Pete airport around 7 p.m. to report an engine failure.

Officials said four mobile homes caught fire, but three of them were evacuated.

Chief Ehlers updates the media and confirms there are multiple fatalities from the plane crash this evening. pic.twitter.com/ujxzx7Io9g — Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department (@clearwaterfire) February 2, 2024

