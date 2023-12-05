86-year-old Little Egg Harbor pedestrian killed by pickup truck in Harvey Cedars

HARVEY CEDARS - An 86-year-old Little Egg Harbor man was killed Friday after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road in Harvey Cedars, police said.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, Ralph Alston was walking across Long Beach Boulevard near the intersection of 80th Street when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Bladimir Montalvo Hernandez of Tuckerton, according to Harvey Cedars Police Chief Robert Burnaford.

Hernandez was traveling southbound while driving a 2007 Ford F150 at the time of the incident and was not injured, Burnaford said.

The Barnegat Light First Aid Squad responded and took Alston to Sunset Park in Harvey Cedars where he was then taken to Atlantic City Trauma Center, later dying of his injuries, according to Burnaford.The investigation into the accident is still ongoing, the chief said.

