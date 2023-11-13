86-year-old man dies after his son ran over him repeatedly at a Florida bar, officials say

A man has died after investigators say his son ran over him repeatedly with a truck in the parking lot of a Florida bar.

Thomas McKeown, 86, was walking towards a truck as it backed into a parking spot Saturday night at R Bar in Treasure Island, a beach town near Tampa, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe that McKeown fell to the ground in front of the truck, and it ran over him, dragging him in the parking lot. They said, "the truck then (reversed) and (moved) forward multiple times, running over him each time before leaving the scene."

McKeown was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Investigators later found evidence that led them to believe McKeown's 61-year-old son, Mark McKeown, was driving the truck that struck the 86-year-old, the release states.

Mark McKeown was arrested and charged with the felony of leaving the scene of a crash that involved a death. Jail records show that Mark McKeown was released Sunday after posting a $50,000 bail. Attorney information for McKeown was not immediately available and a phone number listed for him was disconnected as of Monday morning.

Officials believe that impairment contributed to the incident but are continuing to investigate.

More: Florida mother and 5-year-old twins dead in apparent double murder-suicide, officials say

Also: 3 charged after mistaken ID leads to Miami man's kidnapping, torture, prosecutors say

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man dies after being run over repeatedly at Florida bar; son charged