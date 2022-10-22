86-year-old man reported missing in Salisbury, police say

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police said Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving Aldi on Avalon Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday.

He was driving a red Kia Soul with a North Carolina Disabled Veteran tag that reads 819-TDV, according to police.

Anyone with information about Sisk’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

