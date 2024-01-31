86-year-old woman dies in raging Queens house fire

An 86-year-old woman died as a fire tore through her Queens home, police said Wednesday.

The fire broke out in the 66th Ave. house near Fitchett St. in Rego Park about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters putting out the blaze found Rosemary Monoco unconscious inside the two story home. She died at the scene.

A 54-year-old man was pulled from the apartment and taken to New York Presbyterian-Queens. He is expected to survive.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Responding firefighters found heavy fire on both the first and second floors, FDNY Deputy Chief Christopher Paolicelli said at a press conference at the scene.

“They made an aggressive interior attack,” Paolicelli said of the FDNY response. “Unfortunately, we did have one civilian fatality.”

FDNY fire marshals will determine what sparked the blaze.