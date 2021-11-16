86-year-old woman named Israel's 'Miss Holocaust Survivor'

·2 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — An 86-year-old woman who survived mass roundups and massacres of Jews as a child in Romania was crowned on Tuesday Israel’s “Miss Holocaust Survivor.”

Ten women in their 80s and 90s took part in the special pageant, sponsored by a local foundation and meant to bring members of Israel’s rapidly dwindling population of Holocaust survivors some joy and recognition.

The women were treated by professional makeup artists, hairdressers and stylists throughout the day before the evening competition. A number of local celebrities, including Miss Israel Noa Kochba, served as judges and provided entertainment to the crowd before Selina Steinfeld was crowned the winner.

According to the pageant organizers, Steinfeld moved to Israel in 1948, married and raised three children. She also has seven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

“I have no words to express my happiness,” said Steinfeld. She said she had enjoyed the special day of pampering and that she hoped “to lead the people of Israel to beauty and goodness.”

Israel was established in 1948 in the wake of the Holocaust as a refuge for Jews from around the world. The country is home to an aging population of some 175,000 people who survived the Holocaust, when an estimated 6 million Jews were killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.

The pageant is sponsored by “Yad Ezer L’Haver,” or “Helping Hand,” a local foundation that provides services to Holocaust survivors. It was the first time the event was held since 2018. Last year, it was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“These amazing women, Holocaust survivors, are already in their twilight years and will not be here with us for much longer,” said Shimon Sabag, the group’s chief executive. “Holocaust survivors are the true heroines of us all and thanks to them, we are here today.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 86-year-old crowned 'Miss Holocaust Survivor' in Israeli pageant

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -An 86-year-old great-grandmother was crowned "Miss Holocaust Survivor" on Tuesday in an annual Israeli beauty pageant designed to honour women who endured the horrors of the Nazi genocide. Ten contestants - ranging in age from 79 to 90 - trod the catwalk at a museum in Jerusalem, their hair styled and make-up applied and dressed to the nines with sashes adorning their gowns. Organisers of the contest, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, say it bestows glamour and respect on a dwindling number of Jewish women whose youth was stolen during World War Two but who went on to build new lives in Israel.

  • Kampala blasts: Suicide bombers target Ugandan capital

    At least three people are killed in the blasts near parliament and the city's police HQ.

  • What to expect from President Biden's virtual meeting with China's Xi Jinping

    President Biden will have his first face-to-face meeting as president, albeit virtually, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. They're expected to discuss Taiwan, China's treatment of the Uighurs and economic issues. CBS News political contributor Isaac Stone Fish spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what to expect from Monday's meeting.

  • MPs and peers will not get vote on triggering Article 16

    MPs and peers will not get a vote on whether to trigger Article 16 before it is used, under government plans to take the move if Brexit talks fail.

  • Richardson adds to diplomatic wins with journalist's release

    Bill Richardson's success in helping secure journalist Danny Fenster's release from a Myanmar prison is the latest demonstration of the former New Mexico governor's knack for flying into some of the most closed societies on earth and persuading those in charge to do Washington a favor. From Iraq to Sudan to North Korea, Richardson has repeatedly proven willing to talk with dictators, military juntas and reclusive strongmen — forging relationships with notorious regimes outside formal diplomatic channels. “I think there was a certain amount of trust between myself and the commanding general," Richardson told reporters in New York on Tuesday, referring to Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar's ruler.

  • Trump Super Fan Hosts ‘Miss Holocaust Survivor’ Beauty Pageant

    Friends of Zion MuseumJERUSALEM—Ten survivors of the Nazi genocide have taken part in the first global contest to crown the winner of the Miss Holocaust Survivor Beauty Pageant. The 12 finalists, all in their 70s, 80s, and 90s, were whittled down from 400 entrants. The contestants—who were born all across Europe from France to Romania—walked the runway and made short speeches on Tuesday before a 2,000-strong crowd in Jerusalem and a live online broadcast. In the end, Selena Steinfeld, 86, of Hai

  • Meta Collaborates With Israel's Inomize To Develop Metaverse Chips

    Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) collaborated with an Israeli firm, Inomize, to develop advanced chips for Meta's future virtual reality technology or "metaverse," Ynet news.com reports. Meta will pick 100 of the company's best employees, who will get a chance to work on cutting-edge VR and AR technologies in Meta's "Reality Labs" development center in Tel Aviv. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg hailed the metaverse as the next incarnation of the internet, which will allow billions of people to interact,

  • Why This Hypergrowth Stock Is Still a Long-Term Buy

    Upstart disappointed some investors with its Q3 earnings, but it still looks like a spectacular long-term opportunity.

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • A Farm Animals' Christmas on short list for award

    Published in November of 2020, A Farm Animals’ Christmas is a proudly silly children’s story of rescue animals on a real-life farm, waiting for Christmas to arrive.

  • NYC to allow all adults to get a COVID booster shot

    New York City is telling health providers not to turn away anyone over 18 years old who wants a COVID-19 booster shot, city health commissioner Dave Chokshi announced Monday.Details: Adults will be allowed the booster shot six months after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, per Chokshi's announcement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they

  • EU to aim for rapid deployment force without U.S. help by 2025, document says

    The European Union is considering a joint military force of up to 5,000 troops by 2025 to intervene in a range of crises and without relying on the United States, according to a draft plan. Italy and France, two of the EU's military powers, welcomed the draft. Two decades after EU leaders first agreed to set up a 50,000-60,000-strong force but failed to make it operational, the draft strategy by the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is the most concrete effort to create a standalone military force that does not rely on U.S. assets.

  • Lawmakers pressure Biden to bar U.S. officials from attending Beijing Olympics

    The president is reportedly considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games.

  • An empty kayak was found in the Keys. Now the Coast Guard is looking for man with shark

    The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday was searching for a man who was reported missing the day before after taking off on a kayak in the Lower Keys.

  • ‘The Most Disgusting Thing’: Minnesota Teen Scared to Return to School After Being Taunted by Fellow Student She’d Exposed for Posting a Racist Video

    “I’m at a loss of words for what they’ve done,” Nya Sigin, a Minnesota teenager said earlier this week after a now-viral video showed a fellow […]

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Civil rights attorney Ben Crump wants federal investigation of prosecutor John Zimmerman

    National Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump contends Rutherford County prosecutor John Zimmerman should face a federal investigation on discrimination.

  • Rittenhouse trial could be the 'pendulum swinging' back after George Floyd, expert says

    This city on Lake Michigan was quiet, calm and peaceful on Sunday, and many residents want it to remain that way as closing arguments in the trial of Kyle Ritte

  • Man who allegedly killed daughter’s boyfriend is no ‘hero,’ grieving family says

    It has the makings of a Hollywood thriller: A determined dad rescues his teenage daughter from an alleged Seattle sex trafficking ring and then takes brutal