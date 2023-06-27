86-year-old woman put in chokehold before man forces his way into home, Texas cops say

An accused burglar was caught on camera putting an 86-year-old Texas woman in a chokehold and forcing his way into her home, Houston police say.

In the video captured June 26 by a doorbell camera, the suspect is seen talking to the woman near the front door of a home on Houston’s north side. As they speak, he suddenly moves right next to her, wraps his arm around her neck and pulls her into the house, the video shows.

WANTED: Do you recognize this male suspect? He's accused of assaulting an 86-year-old female and burglarizing her home in the 4800 block of Robertson Street today (June 26).



Tips about his identity: Call @hpdrobbery at 713-308-0700 or @CrimeStopHOU at 13-222-TIPS.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/QIabMWTTJE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 26, 2023

The home appears to be fenced in, but a sliding gate is open just enough for someone to slip into the front yard, video shows. The man is then seen in the video exiting the home with a blue towel covering his head, leaving through the gap in the gate.

The burglary happened at about 11:45 a.m., Houston police told KTRK.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, but police did not comment on her condition, the outlet reported.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the man to reach out to the Houston Police Department at 713-308-0700.

