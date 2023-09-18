865 Candle Co. expands from online start into a new South Knoxville storefront

In 2017, Torrie and Anjannette "Aj" Dreier decided to give a specific gift to the guests at their wedding in the Sunsphere: candles.

They researched and tested the process throughout the summer until they could make the candles themselves.

"We were lucky to get one candle from our wedding, because we didn't save any. Everybody else took them," Anjannette Dreier said.

The gifts were so good, people kept telling them they should start their own business. In March 2018, 865 Candle Co. got started online in their house.

Now, the candle company has expanded to a new storefront at 6204 Chapman Highway. A grand opening was held on Sept. 2 to kick off the new era for the business. It features all of their signature candles, wax melts, soaps and scents, along with products sold by Wildtree Lane.

Display at 865 Candle at 6204 Chapman Highway.

The larger space allows them to continue the growth they've experienced since 865 Candle Co. started, along with producing more wellness products for Knoxville.

"This actually allows us to expand on some ideas that we've had ... like our Curated Care Boxes," Torrie Dreier said. "It allows us to expand our wholesale. Our wholesale has kind of been our bread and butter. It just kind of kept us (going), and now with having a retail store, it's like the cherry on top."

The Curated Care Boxes are something Torrie has been wanting to start selling for a couple years. The current box features a kantha quilt, a candle, a bar of soap, a jam jar from Wildtree Lane, an ornament and more. Other care boxes are designed for people who are grieving and include flowers, and Anjannette said a smaller general one is in the works.

Community classes and giving back to the 865 area

A space right next to the storefront will be used as a community center by 865 Candle Co. They plan to host candle-making classes, community events and even furniture-painting classes in the space.

It's still being worked on, but Anjannette said the plan is for it to be finished by the beginning of October.

In addition, the business does custom labels for makers, customized scents centered around Knoxville and fundraisers to give back to the community. They want the business to be a reflection of Knoxville, themselves and what they care about, like the Nokomis Beach and Butterfly candles created in memory of both Torrie and Anjannette's mothers, who died recently.

"We're finding small ways to do things that tug at our heartstrings, as far as taking care of people, fundraising and helping people when they're having a hard time, or even sending a box of just curated love to someone that needs it. That's kind of our heart; the candle is just the physical replication," Torrie Dreier said.

Pouring wax and love into each candle

The back of the store is where the main operations are now. Overstock, shipping and candle-making is in the back.

This is where they test scents to find the right blend for every candle including flannel, creamsicle, lavender and even the seasonal Halloween candle. All of the candles are made from soy.

Anjannette, left, and Torrie Dreier, owners of 865 Candle at 6204 Chapman Highway on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

"They're all phthalate-free, nitro musk-free − which causes migraines − that has been taken out. They are a synthetic mixed with essential oils, but they are clean," Anjannette said. "We try to make sure we only pick clean scents now."

They try to leave as little waste as possible. Leftover wicks and wax are used in custom fire starters they sell. They tell customers to either bring the candle jars back or to find a new use for them.

With this new storefront, the Dreiers are able to keep expanding and providing Knoxville with products for the people you care for most in your life.

"(The plan is), I think, to be the go-to candle company in Knoxville," Torrie Dreier said. "We are 865 Candle Co. so we want that, but we also want to expand into other states, and now I think we're going to have the ability to do that."

Candles cost between $11 and $28 with three packs reaching up to $51. The Curated Care Box is $70 right now.

The 865 Candle Co. store is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. After the community space opens, 865 Candle Co. also will be open noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

