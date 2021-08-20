Get up to 87% off All-Clad cookware pieces at the brand's VIP Factory Seconds sale

Save big on pots, pans and many other All-Clad cookware pieces at the brand's VIP Factory Seconds sale this weekend.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Is your current cookware letting you down? If you're looking to upgrade your current collection of pots and pans, All-Clad makes some of the best cookware pieces on the market. If that tickles your fancy, good news: The brand is hosting a sale this weekend with massive price cuts.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Today saw the start of the All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale, which offers discounts of up to 87% off. Through August 22, shoppers can get discounts on multiple types of cookware, bakeware, accessories and more. Keep in mind though, the Factory Seconds element of the sale means your purchases are final sale, and they might arrive with a slight dent or come in damaged packaging. However, it doesn't mean you're getting a dip in quality when it comes to cookware—none of the cosmetic flaws should impact the performance.

For instance, you can get a 12-inch stainless-steel frying pan for $109.95—that's a 35% discount from its listing price of $170. This is our favorite stainless-steel skillet, having wowed us with its flared sides that made tossing food easy and its 9.5-inch cooking surface area that provided plenty of room for ingredients to breathe. We were also impressed with how evenly heat spread out in the pan and how well it retained that heat, perfectly searing steaks and reducing pan sauces with ease.

The durable build and eye-catching design make this All-Clad Hard-Anodized nonstick 10-piece cookware set the best of its kind.

If you're looking for a full set of pots and pans, we recommend this 10-piece nonstick collection that's available for $399.95. Usually listed for $700, you get an 8-inch and 10-inch fry pan, 2.5-quart and 3.5-quart saucepans with lids, a 4-quart sauté pan and an 8-quart stockpot (both with lids) all for 43% off. This is our favorite nonstick cookware set thanks to the sleek finish and heavy-gauge, hard-anodized aluminum build that makes them more durable. We also found its lids to have a great fit onto its specific pots and pans, which expertly prepared breakfast and dinner essentials

Story continues

What better way to start off the weekend than by beefing up your cookware to make the savoriest meals? Shop now before the good deals get gobbled up!

Looking for hard-to-find essentials? Sign up for our Resources by Reviewed newsletter.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: All-Clad cookware: Get up to 87% off at the VIP Factory Seconds sale