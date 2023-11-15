After dining at a Mexican eatery in California, an 87-year-old's death is tied to E. Coli

A senior citizen who ate at a popular Mexican restaurant chain amidst a recent E. coli outbreak in Southern California has died, officials confirmed Wednesday.

John Christ Ferber, 87, died Oct. 26, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

His death came after The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency last month announced an outbreak of Shiga-toxin-producing E. Coli linked to Miguel's Cocina in 4S Ranch in San Diego County.

Ferber's exact cause and manner of death are pending official autopsy results, but County of San Diego Director Michael Workman told USA TODAY the man had underlying health issues and "was under the care of a doctor" when he died.

Workman said the cause of the outbreak still remains under investigation and no other restaurants appear to be tied to these cases.

Ferner's death marked the first among cases linked to dining at the eatery.

A Korean War Veteran, Ferber worked for U.S. Bank as a commercial real estate banker for more than three decades, according to his obituary.

He also worked for Mortgage Bankers Association of America for 10 years, and for the University of San Diego for more than two decades.

Possible salmonella contamination: Cantaloupes sold in at least 10 states recalled

The outbreak caused 10 hospitalizations and at least 25 additional infections

The E. coli outbreak infected 36 people, Workman said, and hospitalized 10 people, including four children.

Initially, the health department reported 13 confirmed or probable cases involving people from age 6 to 87. According to a release from the department, those who became sick and their family members reported eating at the location between Oct. 6-18 and symptoms took place from Oct. 13-19.

At least one case developed a severe complication, hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can affect a person's kidneys and blood clotting functions, according to the release.

The investigation into the outbreak

After the outbreak, the restaurant reported it was working with San Diego County and voluntarily closed the business until the source of the outbreak could be identified.

As of Wednesday it was not immediately known what food contained the E. coli bacteria.

The restaurant reopened, San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency spokesperson Tim McLain told the Food Safety Network, after being disinfected and having all its food replaced.

Two pending lawsuits

As of Wednesday, at least two lawsuits had been filed against Miguel’s Cocina in connection to the outbreak, the San Diego Tribune Review reported.

The first suit was filed Oct. 26 on behalf of a woman who visited the business on Oct. 12, ate chips, rice, guacamole and drank iced tea, the newspaper reported.

Several days later, the complaint alleges, she began suffering from symptoms including “abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea, and noticed a significant amount of blood in her stool."

A second lawsuit was filed the following day, on Oct. 27, on behalf of a San Diego resident who claimed he became ill after eating mushroom, chicken and shrimp fajitas at the restaurant, the man's attorney, Ron Simon, told the outlet.

Ground beef recall: 58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over possible E. coli contamination

What is E. Coli?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Escherichia coli are bacteria found in the environment, food, and the intestines of people and animals.

Although most bacterial strains are harmless, some strains can make people sick and cause diarrhea, urinary tract infections, respiratory illness or pneumonia, according to the CDC.

Contributing: Emily DeLetter.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: E. coli outbreak at Miguel's Cocina tied to 87-year-old's death