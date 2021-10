Associated Press

Emma Raducanu came down to earth in her first tournament since her surprising U.S. Open victory, losing in straight sets to Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday night. Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-4 in the second round, ending her 10-match winning streak that began in New York. It was Raducanu's fifth Tour-level event since making her WTA Tour debut in June.