88% of children to receive monthly payments starting in July

GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the World Health Organization called on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to make shots available to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility earlier than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions. COVAX, which supplies doses to poorer countries, relies heavily on India's Serum Institute's exports of the AstraZeneca shot but many of these are instead being used by the country as it battles a massive second wave of infections. The head of UNICEF on Monday asked wealthy G7 countries ahead of a summit next month to donate supplies as an emergency measure to make up the shortfall estimated at 140 million doses by end-May.