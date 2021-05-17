88% of children to receive monthly payments starting in July
The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning on July 15. The payments are part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits on a monthly basis. Nearly 88% of children are set to receive the benefits without their parents needing to take any additional action.
The vast majority of American families with children will automatically receive up to $300 per month per child beginning July 15, the IRS and Treasury Department announced Monday. On the same delayed deadline day for Americans to file their taxes, the IRS said families who qualify for the Child Tax Credit, which was expanded as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, will receive monthly payments without taking any further action. Initial eligibility will be based on 2019 or 2020 tax returns.
If you have children 17 and under and make less than $150,000 combined household income ($75,000 for individuals) keep an eye on your bank account this summer. You should begin receiving monthly...
The IRS announced last month that the enhanced Child Tax Credit will take the form of monthly payments to parents, which will start in July, but some parents might want to opt out of it....
Around 39 million U.S. households will begin receiving periodic Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments worth up to $300 on July 15, a new benefit from the latest stimulus package.
