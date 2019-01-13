After 88 days of horror, how Jayme Closs and her small town of Barron can heal

After the murder of her parents, 88 days in captivity and an escape that drew the attention of the nation, how does a 13-year-old begin to heal? And how does a small town like Barron recover?

Those questions have drawn experts and resources from around the country to the city of fewer than 4,000 people in northwest Wisconsin since Jayme Closs went missing three months ago.

For 88 days, the community has worked to remain optimistic that despite long odds Jayme would come home. Students and teachers wore their green ribbons to school, lit up a tree of hope, snuggled with therapy dogs and threw concerts.

Her sudden escape Thursday afternoon brought a flood of joy and validation. Despite the harrowing details sure to come, those around her are resolute.

“I’m told that the kiddo woke up smiling,” said Diane Tremblay, superintendent of Barron Area School District, who met with Jayme’s family Saturday morning.

“None of us really said anything but how happy we are,” Tremblay said. “We were all talking about the courage Jayme showed everyone and the impact she’s had on the nation.”

Of course, Tremblay knows there will be hard work ahead. She’s changed her mind about the outsiders who’ve visited Barron, who’ve called and emailed with advice. At first, it seemed intrusive. She’d done the training and knew how to handle crises.

“I was a little uncomfortable with it,” Tremblay said. “I felt like we really have our ducks in a row with crisis. But once I realized there’s no manual for this type of crisis, I dropped that mama bear thing and said OK, let’s let these people take a look at what’s going on.”

One of those people was Michele Gay. She lost her 7-year-old daughter, Josephine, six years ago in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. An organization she co-founded, Safe and Sound Schools, helps districts prepare for and respond to crises.

"One of the things we know all too well is it’s very difficult to think clearly and attend to the important details mid-crisis," Gay said. "It's incredibly helpful to have some clear heads, fresh eyes and trusted relationships."

When Jayme went missing, Safe and Sound Schools tapped its network to assemble a team of six experts from around the country to advise the district. One of the first recommendations was to bring in dogs from the Wausau Police Department to provide therapeutic cuddles for students.

"There's tremendous value in that," Tremblay said. "I wouldn’t have thought of that. It wasn’t in the toolbox."

The members of the team, whose identities are confidential, include three school psychologists and three educators. They've driven to Barron and helped advise from afar with their own experience responding to tragedies. The organization is seeking grant funding to cover travel expenses for the group to continue helping.

"It's a great honor to put some of our pain toward a positive future," Gay said. "We’re here for Jayme, her family and community for the long haul."

After the news of Jayme's escape, the team is pivoting.

It's too soon to say whether or when Jayme will return to Riverview Middle School. But Tremblay wants to be ready for it — "if we are lucky enough to have that child in the hallways," she said.