88 Energy Limited (ASX:88E) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at 88 Energy Limited's (ASX:88E) future prospects. 88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The AU$604m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$22m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$18m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which 88 Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering 88 Energy, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of AU$2.9m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 161%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving 88 Energy's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

One thing we’d like to point out is that 88 Energy has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning oil and gas company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

