88-year-old man critically wounded Saturday morning in shooting on South Side, cops say

An 88-year-old man was critically wounded Saturday morning in a shooting in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the elderly man was discovered outside in the 8100 block of South Throop Street. He was shot in the left thigh, and was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting was under investigation, police said.