88-year-old woman found dead after leaving Mesa memory care facility

Police said Ina Jenkins went missing from a Mesa memory care facility.

An 88-year-old woman was found dead after she left a memory care facility on Aug. 9, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

The woman was identified by authorities as Ina Jenkins.

Around 9 a.m. staff at Silver Creek Memory Care Center in Mesa notified police that Jenkins, who was a resident at the center, was missing.

Jenkins was last seen around 6 a.m. that morning and was believed to have left the facility on foot, police said.

A Silver Alert was issued through the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Jenkins was found dead in the evening hours in Mesa, police said. A location was not specified.

The Mesa Police Department was investigating the cause of the death, while Gilbert police continued to investigate how Jenkins went missing.

No further details were available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Ina Jenkins found dead after leaving Mesa memory care facility