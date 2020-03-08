An 88-year-old woman separated from her husband by coronavirus quarantine now talks to him through a nursing home window

Charlie Campbell a retired RN from Silver City, New Mexico, accompanies his mom Dorothy Campbell, 88, of Bothell to see her husband Gene Campbell, 89, through his room window on March 5, 2020 at the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington .

ASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

An elderly couple separated by quarantine at Life Care Center nursing home in Washington is forced to interact through a window.

Dorothy Campbell's son brought her to the center to speak to his father on the phone while looking at him through a window.

The nursing home has been under quarantine since many of its residents have contracted the new coronavirus.

14 people affiliated with the center have died with coronavirus.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

An elderly couple in Washington state was separated when a local nursing home went under quarantine over the coronavirus.

To visit her husband at Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, 88-year-old Dorothy Campbell stood outside a window at the center, looking through a window at her husband Gene, 89, and talking to him on the phone.

Their son Charlie can be seen in a Getty photo holding onto his mother's arms.

The US has reported 19 deaths from the coronavirus as of Friday: 16 in Washington state, two in Florida, one in California. As of Saturday, 14 people from Life Care Center had died, according to Komo News.

"Our clinical team is making personal, one-on-one telephone calls with family members to share information about loved ones and respond to questions," the center's president Beecher Hunter said in a statement Thursday. "Communication is vital in the caregiving process and for keeping families abreast of developments in dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The nursing home, which is licensed for 190 beds, had been federally rated much above average prior to the outbreak.

Charlie Campbell a retired RN from Silver City, New Mexico, accompanies his mom Dorothy Campbell, 88, of Bothell to see her husband Gene Campbell, 89, through his room window on March 5, 2020 at the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Washington where multiple cases of COVID-19 have been linked and some patients have died. More

JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

Hunter called the center's employees "the true heroes" of the fight, as they are working tirelessly to care for residents and checking in on them even when they are at home.

"We grieve with the families who have lost loved ones; people who were important members of our professional family. Life is sacred and precious, and when it is lost, a little bit of those in their circle of friends dies with them," Hunter said. "We extend our sympathies and our prayers for peace and comfort in such time of sorrow."

In total, as of Friday, the US has confirmed at least 401 cases of the coronavirus across 29 states.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted that his administration has "a perfectly coordinated and fine-tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. (SIC)"

Several states have declared a state of emergency over the outbreak and as of Friday, the US had tested less than 6,000 residents for the new coronavirus.

Read more:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declares a state of emergency and confirms 76 cases of coronavirus in the state

I plan to continue flying even as coronavirus spreads globally. Here's how I intend to avoid all human contact in airports using technology.

People are bidding more than $200 on 'fashion masks' on StockX as coronavirus cases grow in the US

The number of coronavirus cases outside China could jump tenfold every 19 days without 'strong intervention,' a study says

Read the original article on Business Insider