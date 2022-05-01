88 people arrested in illegal street racing sting in Gwinnett County

Across metro Atlanta, police departments have seen a rise in dangerous, illegal street racing. Gwinnett County police were able to put a stop to some of that racing with more than 80 arrests on Sunday.

According to police, they received a call about street racing on Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. Officers from Gwinnett County, Lilburn, Norcross, off-duty officers, officers from other patrol districts and other specialized units responded.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They were able to successfully block in 26 cars and all the people inside.

Gwinnett County police say they arrested 68 adults and 20 juveniles. The juveniles were released to their parents and guardians. The adults were taken to the Gwinnett Detention Center by using a transport bus and two vans.

RELATED STORIES:

Police say the drivers also surrounded and damaged a pizza delivery driver’s car who was trying to escape the chaos.

Investigators impounded 26 cars and recovered five handguns.

There is no word on what charges those arrested will face.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS: