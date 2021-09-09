888 to Buy William Hill’s Non-U.S. Units in $3 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc said it will buy the international operations of bookmaker William Hill after seeing off rival bids from private equity.

The deal gives the businesses an enterprise value of 2.2 billion pounds ($3 billion), according to a statement. U.S. casino giant Caesars Entertainment Inc. completed its acquisition of William Hill in April and is selling the operations to help pay down debt.

888 will raise about 500 million pounds to help fund the transaction. It already has 2.1 billion pounds of debt financing fully committed from J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Mediobanca.

The reverse takeover will give 888 more scale to capitalize on a surge in demand for digital gaming during the pandemic. The Gibraltar-based company’s shares have doubled in the past year.

The deal also represents a strategic shift for digital-only 888, which is adding William Hill’s 1,400 betting shops, a familiar sight in British shopping districts. The retail network is an “attractive onmi-channel opportunity,” 888 said in the statement.

888 has been a relatively small player in a U.K. betting market dominated by Flutter Entertainment Plc and Entain Plc. Analysts at Peel Hunt estimated the combined entity would have earned $664 million in the year to March 2021, compared to $164 million for 888 alone.

888 had submitted the highest bid as it competed with private equity firms for the business, Bloomberg News reported previously. It was vying with Apollo Global Management Inc. after CVC Capital Partners, the owner of sports betting firm Tipico Co., dropped out of the bidding.

The spread of smartphones alongside technical advances may drive the value of the global online gambling market to as much as $117 billion by 2025 from $74.5 billion today, according to research firm H2 Gambling Capital.

That’s sparked a global race by casino operators, sports team owners, media companies and private equity firms to establish a strong position in the business.

Story continues

“This is an attractive deal,” said Jefferies analyst James Wheatcroft in a note to clients, which highlighted the merits of scale, diversifying across products and geographies, and cost savings.

(Updates with detail, background from third paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.