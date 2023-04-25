89 bullets fired at Sweet 16 shootout after DJ speaker fell with a bang

A banging sound is believed to have triggered a shootout at an Alabama Sweet 16 party, where 89 bullets were fired from at least seven guns.

The April 15 chaos began after a stereo speaker fell with a loud thud, Special Agent Jess Thornton reportedly said at a Tuesday morning bail hearing. That fallen speaker seemingly prompted several partygoers to lift their shirts to show they were packing heat inside the 38′ x 20′ Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, where up to 60 people showed up to celebrate Alexis Dowdell’s birthday.

When Dowdell’s mom said any minors carrying guns had to leave, the shooting began. Cops found 89 casings on the dance studio floor.

Four people were killed during that fatal April 15 bash — two of whom were armed, according to the Birmingham News. More than 30 people were injured.

Among the dead was the birthday girl’s 18-year-old brother, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell. Alexis Dowdell said her brother died trying to protect her during the shooting. Phil was set to graduate high school in a few weeks, with plans to play football at Jackson State University come fall.

Six suspects, ranging in age from 15 to 20, are in police custody, charged with reckless murder. They’re all relatives or friends with one another, who weren’t invited to the bash, Thornton said.

One of the dead, Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, was reportedly found with a gun on his chest. Birmingham News said the weapon had been fired. Shooting victim Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19, was reportedly found with a gun in his waistband that hadn’t been used.

Evidence indicates weapons involved in the shootout included 9mm, 22-caliber, 40-caliber and 45-caliber firearms. At least one of the guns was altered to be fully automatic, the court was told.

The court expected to hear arguments throughout the day Tuesday to determine whether the suspects would be held without bail while awaiting trial.