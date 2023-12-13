89 combat clashes occur at front, Russians attack mostly on Avdiivka front – General Staff report

89 combat clashes took place at the front over the day as of the evening of 13 December, with 45 Russian attacks on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 13 December

Quote: "The enemy launched 10 missile strikes and four airstrikes and carried out 32 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas."

"During the day, Ukraine’s Air Force launched attacks on five areas where enemy military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Units from the Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post of the Russian invaders, two areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 Russian attacks near Synkivka and two more attacks east of Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two Russian attacks near Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast) and to the east of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 Russian attacks to the east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka, and another 20 attacks south of Sievierne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians unsuccessfully tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians carried out 11 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled six Russian attacks near Robotyne and to the west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

The Defence Forces are continuing to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. They are continuing to inflict fire on the Russians.

