89-year-old left ‘clinging for her life’ dies one year after beating in San Francisco

An 89-year-old San Francisco woman attacked one year ago while exercising at a park playground has died, her family says.

Yik Oi Huang never left the hospital after the Jan. 8, 2019, attack in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood, KRON reported. She died Friday.

“She suffered through the massive pain and had been clinging for her life courageously,” her family wrote on a GoFundMe page created to help cover her funeral expenses.

A grandmother also known as Huang Popo, she suffered facial and skull fractures, as well as brain damage, in the beating, KPIX reported.

On Jan. 20, San Francisco police arrested Keonte Gathron, 18, on suspicion of the attack, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. He’s also accused of committing carjackings and robberies following Huang’s beating.

Police said that after beating Huang, Gathron attempted to burglarize her home across the street before fleeing when someone came across the crime, according to the publication.

A previously scheduled sit-in to mark the one-year anniversary of the attack will be held at the Visitacion Valley playground from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, KGO reported. It will now also be a memorial.