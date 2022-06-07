89-year-old man arrested after fatal shooting of wife in Capitol Hill

An 89-year-old man was arrested after calling police and saying he shot his wife at their Capitol Hill home, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 1:55 p.m. on June 7, the man called police to report that he had shot his wife in the 200 block of 15th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an 83-year-old woman dead inside the home.

The man was arrested, and homicide detectives were contacted.

This story is developing.