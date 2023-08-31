89-year-old man with dementia suspected of killing wife in Penn Yan home

Police in Yates County are investigating the suspected homicide of an 89-year-old woman found dead in her Penn Yan home on Tuesday.

According to Penn Yan police, the woman was found dead on the bathroom floor just after 2:35 p.m. by a health aide who had arrived at the home. The woman's husband - who is also 89 and has dementia - was also found on the bathroom floor on Tuesday afternoon. He was alive, but unconscious and in poor health.

Police said they believe that the husband used a bathroom towel to strangle his wife. Police did not identify the couple but said that they were long-time Penn Yan residents.

Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham said that the pair was last seen on Sunday and was believed to have been on the bathroom floor for several days. When the health aide arrived at the house on Tuesday for a scheduled visit and no one answered, which was unusual, the aide called police, he said. The aide then entered through an unlocked back door and found the couple.

The woman's body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and her husband was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Dunham said that the man remained hospitalized on Thursday and that he was still unconscious and unable to communicate.

The couple did not have a history of domestic violence or any sort of criminal history, he said.

"This is extremely tragic and appeared to be completely motivated due to (the husband's) medical condition," Dunham said.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are working with the couple's family and expect that the man will face criminal charges, but may not be able to face any charges due to his medical condition, Dunham said.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man with dementia suspected of killing wife in Penn Yan NY