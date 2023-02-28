An 89-year-old man has been flooded with support after he filmed himself getting ready for his first date in 30 years

A video of an elderly man who said he was stood up on his first date in 30 years received over 1 million views on TikTok. TikTok: @grandadjoe1933

A video of an 89-year-old man getting ready for a date was viewed over 1 million times on TikTok.

The upload showed him getting ready for his first date in 30 years then appearing to be stood up.

The TikTok received over 4,000 comments that rallied with support for the grandad.

An 89-year-old man went viral on TikTok and received overwhelming encouragement from viewers after he said he was stood up on a first date.

On February 12, a TikToker who goes by the name GrandadJoe shared a video that showed him tidying his hair in a mirror, alongside an on-screen caption that read, "come with me on my first dinner date in 30 years!"

In the upload he could then be seen sitting at a table in what appeared to be a restaurant, looking off-camera alongside an on-screen caption that said that he was "waiting patiently." In the next clip, he could be seen looking at his phone, with the caption saying he was checking to see if his date had sent him a message to say if she had canceled on him.

According to a further caption, he waited for an hour but there was no sign of his date, so he ate alone instead. At the end of the video, he could be seen with his hands on his chin, as he sighed and looked around the room.

The video was viewed over 1 million times and received over 4,300 comments, many of which reacted with support for the man and complimented both his dating get-up and how he handled the situation.

"Awww I am so so sorry, but you look dashing as always," one comment read, which received over 3,400 likes. "You my friend are one of the most respectable people I will see on my fyp. Waiting an hour and not badmouthing someone. You are an inspiration," another viewer wrote, in a comment that was liked over 1,270 times.

Other viewers commented to say it was the loss of the person who didn't show up, and said he deserves someone kind. The video also prompted an offer from one viewer, "omgosh I would've been honored to have a date with you," they wrote, which received 339 likes.

However, some comments reacted with suspicion to the scenario as they wondered who was there recording him. "Someone was with you holding the camera," one commenter wrote which received 405 likes. "Maybe he ate w the filmer- all good," a commenter responded.

Subsequent videos went on to explain that the man had been married before, to a woman he was best friends with as a child before she married his brother, but when he died they reconnected and fell in love, got married, and were together until she died.

Grandadjoe has over 6.2 million followers on TikTok, where his bio describes his videos as "family friendly content." His uploads include day-in-the-life vlogs of an 89-year-old man, jokes and sketches, reflective videos on the death of his late wife, and his bond with his granddaughter who regularly features in the videos.

GrandadJoe did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

