With 89% ownership, Vital Healthcare Property Trust (NZSE:VHP) boasts of strong institutional backing

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

If you want to know who really controls Vital Healthcare Property Trust (NZSE:VHP), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 89% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Vital Healthcare Property Trust.

Check out our latest analysis for Vital Healthcare Property Trust

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vital Healthcare Property Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Vital Healthcare Property Trust. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Vital Healthcare Property Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Vital Healthcare Property Trust is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is the largest shareholder with 28% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 26% and 7.5% of the stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Vital Healthcare Property Trust

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Vital Healthcare Property Trust. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own NZ$2.3m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Vital Healthcare Property Trust. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Vital Healthcare Property Trust (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Nomad Internet Introduces the Innovative Nomad Air Travel Bag

    Nomad Internet is a unique company that develops nomad travel products. Recently, the company is pleased to announce the Nomad Air Travel Bag for its users. Bulverde, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2023) - Nomad Internet, a leading provider of wireless nomad products, is proud to announce the release of its newest product - the Nomad Air Travel Bag. This innovative bag is designed to provide high-speed internet access to users on the go, without ...

  • CDL Investments New Zealand Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: NZ$0.11 (vs NZ$0.11 in FY 2021)

    CDL Investments New Zealand ( NZSE:CDI ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: NZ$67.1m (down 27% from...

  • Norfolk Southern CEO visits Ohio after train derailment, says 'I'm here to support the community'

    Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw told reporters in East Palestine on Saturday that he was there to support the community following the toxic Ohio train derailment.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Analysts Say, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    Say ‘electric vehicle’ these days, and Elon Musk is probably the first association that will come to mind. After all, he’s a headline machine – but his Tesla company has proven that the EV market can be profitable for automakers and investors alike. But cars aren’t the only game in town for investors who want to buy into the EV sector, and worthwhile stocks don’t need to have Tesla-level prices. EVs are bringing a range of supporting technologies and infrastructure with them, from battery manufa

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in Rivian in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been among Wall Street's biggest disappointments. Rivian is an automotive start-up trying to build enough vehicles to become profitable. Competitor Tesla made the same journey years before, and looking at that process can give you some clues to the potential challenges facing Rivian.

  • ‘Long-term investors will be rewarded’: Goldman Sachs explains why you should ‘buy’ these 2 cybersecurity stocks

    Our digital world runs on computer tech, and that tech is only going to become more autonomous and more ubiquitous. And that, in turn, only underscores the ongoing importance of online security. With digital automation growing, it’s more important than ever, right now, to start firming up the digital protections. Against this backdrop, Goldman Sachs' Gabriela Borges has turned her eye on the cybersecurity sector. The analyst sees several industry dynamics that are favorable for long-term investo

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

    If you like dividends, then this trio of stocks should be on your wish list so you can pick them up when they're cheap.

  • 13 Most Undervalued Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 most undervalued penny stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Penny Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Investors rejoiced a strange optimism last month as growth stocks and cryptocurrencies rallied, mostly driven […]

  • CSX Boosts Investors' Wealth, Offers 10% Dividend Hike

    CSX has a solid dividend growth record over the past five years.

  • This Artificial Intelligence Stock Is Down 94%, but It's Mounting a Comeback

    Upstart just reported its financial results for 2022, and there were some positive signs that the worst is behind it.

  • Analyst Report: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

    Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest producer of flat-rolled steel and iron pellets in North America, and a major supplier to the auto industry. The company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. The company has 26,000 employees. CLF shares are a component of the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index.

  • 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Investors

    These stock picks are attractive at these levels, and they add excellent diversity to a long-term investing portfolio.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold for 30 Years or More

    Owning shares of reliably growing businesses means getting the advantage of their success for as long as you're willing to hold them. Two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that fit that description and are worth buying hand over fist today are Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- especially if you can hold them for the many decades that Warren Buffett would. Johnson & Johnson is a relatively minor Berkshire holding, but it's a great example of some elements of Buffett's investing style.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    Building a portfolio for passive income can be a challenging process, especially if you are just starting out. With billion-dollar brands such as Metamucil fiber supplements, Bounty paper towels, and Head & Shoulders shampoos and conditioners, P&G's brand power is unmatched. As demand for P&G's products organically grows as a result of population growth and inorganically from acquisitions, analysts think that the company has a decent future ahead of itself.

  • ‘The risk is that we’re going to hit the brakes very, very hard,’ Larry Summers says

    Almost a full year of monetary-policy tightening by the Federal Reserve appears to be having little impact on inflation, putting policy makers in danger of needing to do much more, according to former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

  • Anthony Scaramucci highlights a bullish stock market signal that suggests the bear market is finally over

    "No prior S&P 500 bear market in history has made a new low after making 18 consecutive closes above its 200-day average," Scaramucci tweeted.

  • India's forex reserves post biggest weekly decline in over 11 months

    India's foreign exchange reserves fell 8.3% in the week to Feb. 10, logging its biggest decline in more than 11 months, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) statistical supplement showed on Friday. The central bank intervenes in the spot and forwards market to prevent exchange rate volatility.

  • Is AT&T (T) a Good Pick for Value Investors?

    Is AT&T (T) a great pick from the value investor's perspective right now? Read on to know more.

  • How Much Money Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants to Sell WWE, Per Report

    After recently returning to World Wrestling Entertainment as executive chairman, McMahon is reportedly looking for a deal.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Stunning Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    These three stocks have declined over the last six months, and it's time to think about buying them.