I-894 construction project in Milwaukee County begins Thursday; $59.7 million approved for work

A multi-year construction project along Interstate 894 in Milwaukee County will begin Thursday.

The $59.7 million contract, signed by Gov. Tony Evers, will improve the stretch of highway between 84th and 35th streets, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Loomis Road bridge over I-894 will also be reconstructed.

Work for the Zignego Company and overnight lane and ramp closures will begin on Thursday, the DOT said. Work will be paused in the winter.

Work includes resurfacing of freeway lanes and ramps, reconstructing medians, and improving drainage systems, guard rails, lighting and signs.

Also, there will be work on four local roads and bridges at I-894, including 84th, 68th, 51st and 35th streets.

The full reconstruction of the Loomis Road bridge will take place in 2024, the DOT said.

Long-term closures aren't expected until 2024 and the entire project is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

