899 people who got their COVID-19 vaccine at Times Square were given expired doses and need to get another shot

899 people who got vaccinated at Times Square from June 5 to 10 got an expired dose, officials said.

They are being told to book another shot of the Pfizer vaaccine.

The company who administered the doses said there is no danger from the expired shot.

The department said that those people, who got the vaccine between June 5 and June 10, should book an appointment to get another shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as soon as they can, the Associated Press reported.

A spokesperson said they had been contacted to alert them over the expired doses.

ATC Vaccination Services, the company that administered the shots, said in a statement according to the AP: "We apologize for the inconvenience to those receiving the vaccine batch in question and want people first and foremost to know that we have been advised that there is no danger from the vaccine they received."

The company first announced in April that it was starting a pop-up clinic in Times Square.

