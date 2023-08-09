Why you can trust us
8BitDo’s latest Retro Receiver brings modern controller support to PS1 and PS2

You can now connect a DualSense Edge to your original PlayStation with ease.

For several years, 8BitDo has offered a dongle that lets folks connect modern controllers to the NES Classic Edition, SNES Classic and Sega Genesis Mini. The latest version of the Retro Receiver brings support for the likes of the Switch Pro Controller, Xbox Elite Series 2 and the DualSense Edge to older hardware in the form of the PlayStation 1 and the PlayStation 2. The $25 dongle includes Windows 10 and 11 support as well.

The device supports lag-free gaming, 8BitDo claims, as well as controller vibration functions. You'll be able to link controllers to it using Bluetooth or a wired connection.

Along with Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo's peripherals, the Retro Receiver works with many of 8BitDo's own controllers. The supported gamepads are:

  • DualShock 4, DualSense and DualSense Edge

  • Xbox One, Series, Elite Series 2, Elite Series 2 - Core, and Adaptive Controller

  • Wii U Pro and Switch Pro Controllers

  • 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth, Pro 2, SN30 Pro+, SN30 Pro, SN30 Pro for Android, Lite 2, Lite SE, and Lite Controllers; Arcade Stick v3; PS1 Modkit and PS1 Classic Modkit

There is a way to connect such controllers to a PS3 using 8BitDo's previous Retro Receiver, but having a plug-and-play option for Sony's first two consoles is a welcome move. It's especially great to see 8BitDo including support for the Xbox Adaptive Controller, which could make it possible for some folks to play classic PS1 and PS2 games on original hardware for the first time.