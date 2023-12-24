8th Annual Bergen County Winter Wonderland a holiday hit
Call it the North Pole in Paramus. Van Saun County Park has been transformed into the Bergen County Winter Wonderland once again. CBS New York's Nick Caloway reports.
Call it the North Pole in Paramus. Van Saun County Park has been transformed into the Bergen County Winter Wonderland once again. CBS New York's Nick Caloway reports.
Pittman was knocked out on the field last week on a hit that got Steelers cornerback Damontae Kazee suspended for the rest of the season.
The AFC wild-card race had a big shift on Saturday afternoon.
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
George Pickens had a monster game for the Steelers.
Wilder waited too long to make his move and it cost him the bout.
New Mexico State was 17-11 in Kill's two seasons with the team.
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
'Tis the season for a good fright! Here are six scary movies to stream if you're over all the Christmas classics.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector is also under pressure.
Duke hasn't lost a bowl game since 2014.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
More than 25,000 fans swear by this cozy pair of house shoes.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
The gist of the story is, LAION, a data set used to train many popular open source and commercial AI image generators, including Stable Diffusion and Imagen, contains thousands of images of suspected child sexual abuse. A watchdog group based at Stanford, the Stanford Internet Observatory, worked with anti-abuse charities to identify the illegal material and report the links to law enforcement. Now, LAION, a nonprofit, has taken down its training data and pledged to remove the offending materials before republishing it.
Worldwide demand for lithium is expected to double between 2025 and 2030 as more consumers buy electric vehicles.
More than 49,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'super baby soft.'
The easy-to-use derma roller has more than 19,000 rave reviewers — and it's over 20% off.
Meet Daniel Dart, whose careers include rock star, celebrity promoter, social justice advocate, and venture capitalist — all after serving four years in prison.
This week: The Apple Watch ban is here, Samsung adds foldables to its self-repair program for the first time, Sony has sold 50 million PS5 consoles over three years.
Cyber Monday is here, and this two-for-one deal is one of the best we've seen.