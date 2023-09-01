8th block of 'The Zone' to be cleared Friday morning

The city continues its clearing of Phoenix's largest homeless encampment known as "The Zone" Friday morning on Tenth Avenue between Jefferson and Madison streets.

This will be the eighth block cleaned since Phoenix began clearing out The Zone, following a court order in a state court lawsuit, Brown v. City of Phoenix. The lawsuit was filed against the city by nearby residents and business owners claiming the encampment is a public nuisance. A final decision is still pending to determine what changes, if any, will be made to the preliminary order.

On Wednesday, city employees visited people living in roughly 20 structures on the block informing them of the upcoming cleanup. In previous clearings, emergency shelter services have been offered to those interested. Typically, around 75% of people authorities interact will accept those resources, but that count does not include anyone who leaves before a block is cleared.

After weeks of mostly stagnant population counts in The Zone, recent tallies have shown a slight dip in the number of people living there. At the start of August, around 700 people lived in and around The Zone, according to data from the Human Services Campus. Over the last three weeks, the number fell to around 550 people. That number could still fluctuate in the coming weeks.

In last week's sweep, two people were detained by police when Ninth Avenue south of Jackson Street was cleared. One, Sophia Dancel, is an advocate for people experiencing homelessness. Police booked her on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest after they say she refused to leave the block during the clear-out.

Dancel is the second person to have been arrested since the clear-outs began in May. She has not been formally charged in court.

Multiple local activist groups are calling for those misdemeanor charges to be dropped, citing an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the police department into retaliation and the use of excessive force. While Dancel is still awaiting possible charges, she is now allowed to be in The Zone, something that was previously not permitted under her release guidelines, she said.

Friday, a community breakfast hosted by a number of local advocacy groups is scheduled to happen alongside the block being cleared.

Helen Rummel covers housing insecurity and homelessness for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at hrummel@gannett.com.

Coverage of housing insecurity on azcentral.com and in The Arizona Republic is supported by a grant from the Arizona Community Foundation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix sweeps 'The Zone' for the eighth time Friday morning