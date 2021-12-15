8th Circuit upholds Cedar Rapids child exploitation conviction, warrantless seizure of electronics

A Cedar Rapids man's conviction and 30-year sentence for child exploitation will stand after an appellate panel rejected his argument that federal agents illegally searched his home.

William Meyer was charged in 2019 with allegedly paying more than $100,000 to people in the Philippines to obtain images of and live pornographic performances by minor children over Skype. Electronics seized from his home contained numerous such images, including Skype video recordings that showed inset video of Meyer watching in one corner.

Meyer entered a conditional guilty plea in 2020 after the trial judge rejected his argument that evidence seized from his home should be suppressed. In his appeal to the 8th Circuit, Meyer renewed that argument, saying that agents had no warrant when they searched his home and that any "exigent circumstances" justifying the search were created by the agents themselves.

The appellate panel rejected those arguments. As described in the Dec. 2 opinion and other court records, an investigation into a Filipino family accused of sexually exploiting children via livestream turned up financial records of payments and attempted payments by Meyer between 2012 and 2017.

When investigators visited him, he spoke with them in their car outside and admitted knowing and giving money to the family, although he denied receiving or possessing child pornography.

Meyer told agents he'd be willing to hand over electronics after he had a chance to "check my email and stuff," and declined to let agents enter because his house was "not ... in any condition to entertain people." When he went back inside, agents consulted with a prosecutor and determined they needed to enter at once to prevent Meyer from erasing incriminating files and seized computers and other devices from his home.

Under the Fourth Amendment, officials cannot enter or search a property unless there are "exigent circumstances" such as to protect someone from immediate peril or prevent imminent destruction of evidence. On appeal, Meyer argued no such exigency existed, and that it was the agents, not Meyer, who brought up the possibility that he might destroy evidence, then used it to justify the warrantless search.

"The officers here repeatedly refused to accept Meyer’s denial of consent to entry, and then repeatedly discussed how they were concerned Meyer would destroy evidence," his appeal argues.

The appellate opinion held that Meyer, whose Skype username was reportedly "prettyvirginfilipino," provided more than enough grounds for suspicion to generate exigent circumstances justifying the search.

"Given Meyer’s insistence that he have an opportunity to be alone with his devices first, [the agents] reasonably concluded that he was hiding something," Judge David Stras wrote. "And if they were to wait to conduct the search, as he had suggested, the something that he did not want them to see would be gone."

Meyer also argued that his 30-year sentence should be overturned. The appellate court agreed that Meyer's district judge erred when he told him he had "to persuade the court to vary downward" from the sentencing guideline range.

But the panel found the error did not affect Meyer's final sentence, since the district judge also noted there was no reason for a downward variance due to Meyer's “horrendous, egregious victimization of vulnerable victims,” and that "the aggravating factors . . . vastly outweigh[ed] the mitigating factors." Accordingly, the appellate court let Meyer's sentence stand.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

