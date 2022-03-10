8th-grader arrested at Polk school, told classmates he planned shooting, Sheriff's Office says

An eighth-grader at Lake Marion Creek Middle School in Poinciana was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after bring a gun and a bullet to school, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

POINCIANA – A 14-year-old Lake Marion Creek Middle School student was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly showed a gun to classmates this week and said he planned to "shoot up the school" and that "nobody will make it out alive," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the eighth-grader on Wednesday for possession of a firearm on school property, grand theft of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm – all felonies. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor, a misdemeanor.

The Ledger is not naming the student in accordance with its guidelines on reporting crimes involving minors.

PCSO officials said that when students were changing class to go to second period on Wednesday, a witness heard about the teenager's remarks and immediately asked his teacher for a pass to go to the office. When he entered the hallway, he saw the dean of the school and told him. The dean summoned the school resource deputy via radio to the eighth-grade building.

The deputy responded and removed the boy from his classroom and asked if he had a weapon on him. PCSO officials said the boy told the deputy that he had a handgun tucked into his waistband.

The deputy removed a Glock 9 mm from the front right side of the boy's waistband and a magazine from his pocket that contained one round. The gun was not loaded. The deputy placed the boy under arrest.

“The child who immediately reported this crime to school administrators is our hero,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press release. ”He heard something, and immediately said something. There is no telling what this eighth-grader might have done otherwise. This juvenile suspect is facing some serious felonies.”

The witness told the deputy he also heard that the boy showed someone the gun on Monday. The deputies interviewed that witness and she confirmed that the boy lifted up his shirt and showed her a gun tucked into his waistband during fifth period on Monday after she refused to give him a fist bump/high five.

That witness also told the deputy that on Tuesday, the boy was playing with a bullet and told her that he was going to "shoot up the school" and that "nobody will make it out alive."

Deputies interviewed other students, who reported that during math class on Tuesday, while the boy was being picked on, he made a motion with his hand as if he had a gun, and said, "Don't come to school tomorrow," then laughed.

