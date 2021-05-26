8th noose found at Amazon site despite additional security

DAVE COLLINS
·2 min read

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — NAACP officials on Wednesday denounced what they called continued racism at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Connecticut where an eighth noose was found, despite additional security measures having been added last weekend.

Another noose was found at the site in Windsor on Wednesday morning, the day of a scheduled meeting between workers and NAACP officials about safety and security, said Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP organization.

“We have a serious problem in American and it hasn’t gone away,” Esdaile said. “It's deplorable. It’s sickening. It’s a sick mindset that Black people have to fight against.”

Amazon closed the site over the weekend, saying it was putting additional security measures in place after a seventh noose was found last week. The company closed the site again Wednesday to allow the FBI to investigate after the new noose was found under some electrical materials, Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement.

“Hate, racism or discrimination have no place in our society and are certainly not tolerated in any Amazon workplace," Nantel said. "We will continue to work with all levels of law enforcement as well as our development partners, to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure that all members of our community feel valued, respected and safe.”

A message was left Wednesday for Windsor police, who also have denounced the nooses and called them “potential” hate crimes.

Windsor police have been working with the FBI and state police to try to identify those responsible for the nooses, the first of which was found at the site last month. A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification of the culprits.

Gov. Ned Lamont called the nooses “racist provocation of the worst type.”

“I can tell you that I’m talking to Amazon,” the Democratic governor said at an unrelated news conference about the coronavirus Wednesday. “We’re doing everything we can from a security point of view, everything we can from a law enforcement point of view. But I can’t change people’s hearts and it just breaks my heart that this is still going on.”

____

Associated Press writer Pat Eaton-Robb contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • 'This is total insanity,' says father of detained Belarusian journalist

    (Reuters) -The father of dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, who was detained in Belarus after his plane was forced to land there, said he believes his son was forced in a video posted online to admit guilt and appeared to have a broken nose. The Lithuania-based blogger and his female companion, Sofia Sapega, were both taken into custody after Belarus scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft flying from Athens to Vilnius and divert it to Minsk on Sunday in an action condemned by the European Union and the United States. To his father, Dzmitry Protasevich, the video comments on Monday seemed to be a result of coercion.

  • A Shoppable Guide to Every Fashion Item That Has Gone Viral on TikTok

    All in one place.

  • I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the 8 Shoes I'm Eyeing for My Wedding Day

    My killer ceremony heels will make way for the reception block heels, then flats, and - yes - slippers.

  • Cuban dissident artist should be released from custody, human rights group says

    Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, was named a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International after Cuban health officials took him to a hospital weeks ago while he was on a hunger strike.

  • Stocks Inch Higher as Inflation Concerns Ease

    Investors are keeping watch on global central banks, too, with the New Zealand dollar climbing after hints of rate rises for next year.

  • China's domestic environment has become more focused on nationalism as centennial nears

    As the Chinese Communist Party's 100th anniversary draws nearer, China's domestic environment has become more focused on nationalism and hardline ideology, a trend also affecting the country's international relations. The big picture: Beijing is broadcasting confidence and swagger, often for the benefit of domestic audiences, but other countries and international companies are feeling the effects.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.China's leaders often tighten political restrictions around major events and anniversaries; the centennial so far has seen an exaggerated version of this response.Taiwan: 2021 has seen big shows of force, with Beijing sending jet fighters on numerous incursions into Taiwanese airspace and holding naval drills in nearby waters."In the lead-up to the centenary of the founding of the CCP, it would be very hard to see Beijing, or Xi Jinping, giving any leeway whatsoever on issues related to national sovereignty," Russell Hsiao, executive director of the DC-based Global Taiwan Institute, told Axios.But "an uncontrollable event could potentially spoil Xi Jinping’s desire to have a choreographed display of nationalism and patriotic fervor in support of the Chinese Communist Party," Hsiao said.Hsiao added that Beijing isn't likely to intentionally engage in actual military hostilities during this time. "An uncontrollable escalation over Taiwan would not be in Xi’s interest."Patriotic boycotts: In March, international brands from H&M to Hugo Boss to Adidas were targets of a state-fanned consumer boycott, as Chinese netizens expressed outrage at these companies' disavowal of Xinjiang cotton amid reports of forced labor in the cotton industry there.EU sanctions: The Chinese government levied unprecedented sanctions on European researchers, organizations, and even members of the EU Parliament for calling out the party's repression in Xinjiang. The sanctions were largely symbolic and seem to have backfired; the EU has suspended the EU-China investment treaty approved just months earlier.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Constitutional scholars say D.C. can become state without congressional amendment

    Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, who supports the D.C. statehood bill, says their letter makes him “more optimistic than ever.” A group of dozens of congressional scholars sent a letter to the U.S. Congress imploring and advising them to use its authority to make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state. Its 39 signatories — which include renowned professors from Harvard Law, UC Berkeley Law and University of Michigan Law School — assert that “As scholars of the United States Constitution, we write to correct claims that the D.C. Admission Act is vulnerable to a constitutional challenge in the courts.”

  • GM, Lockheed Martin developing a next-generation lunar rover

    General Motors and Lockheed Martin are teaming up to develop a next-generation lunar rover that NASA astronauts could use on future missions to explore the moon.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Fed officials soothe inflation worries

    U.S. stocks rose marginally on Wednesday after remarks from Federal Reserve officials helped ease worries about higher inflation, while a recent dip in bond yields supported tech-related stocks. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc added between 0.2% and 0.5%, as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood at more than two-week lows of 1.552%.

  • Photo essay: What these artists and activists want you to know about their L.A.

    Photo essay: L.A. artists show us their Star Shots

  • Wayfair’s Memorial Day sitewide sale includes up to 70% off Le Creuset, Bissell and more

    While these deals are still live, update your kitchen essentials, cleaning gadgets or backyard space.

  • First repairs completed on closed Memphis bridge. How long will it take to reopen?

    The bridge was closed after inspectors discovered a fracture in a steel beam earlier this month.

  • Lamborghini’s Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 Is an Even More Aerodynamic Track Monster

    The car's wild new aero package aims improve airflow and maximize downforce ahead of the Circuit Paul Ricard race in France on May 28.

  • Extreme heat drives 'high risk' summer for U.S. power, especially in California

    Extreme heat this summer could create energy shortfalls in California, Texas, New England and the U.S. West and Central regions, the organization responsible for North American electric reliability warned on Wednesday. California is most at risk of power shortages this summer as the state increasingly relies on intermittent energy sources like wind and solar, and as climate change causes more extreme heat events, drought and wildfires across the U.S. West. "California is at risk of energy emergencies during periods of normal peak summer demand and high risk when above-normal demand is widespread in the West," the North AmericanElectric Reliability Corp (NERC) said in its 2021 Summer Reliability Assessment.

  • 'Deely Nuts,' 'Beefy King,' and other fake businesses reportedly got $7 million in COVID-19 PPP loans through one lender

    Non-existent farms, such as "Ritter Wheat Club" and "Deely Nuts," each received the maximum loan of $20,833, ProPublica found.

  • Gunman kills at least 8 in mass shooting at California rail yard

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -At least eight people were killed when a transit employee opened fire at his co-workers at a light rail yard in San Jose, California, on Wednesday morning, the county sheriff's office said, in the latest in a string of mass shootings this spring. The gunman, who like the victims was an employee of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), was also dead, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis said at a news conference. The first emergency calls reporting the shooting at the VTA light rail yard near the city's main airport came through shortly after 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1330 GMT).

  • Amazon could own unaired Trump 'Apprentice' tapes after buying MGM, but it probably still can't release them

    MGM has said it's legally barred from sharing the behind-the-scenes footage of Donald Trump before he was president, and that's not likely to change.

  • Trump biographer says CFO will flip on former president if threatened with prison as grand jury convened

    ‘Investigators have clearly been pressuring him and his family members legally,’ Tim O’Brien says of Allen Weisselberg

  • Biden-Putin summit: Awkward conversation looms in Geneva

    Tensions between the leaders of the US and Russia will be hard to conceal, writes Anthony Zurcher.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’