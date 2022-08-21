8VI Holdings Limited's (ASX:8VI) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 24% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard 8VI Holdings (ASX:8VI). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on 8VI Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for 8VI Holdings is:

21% = S$3.6m ÷ S$17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.21.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

8VI Holdings' Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

At first glance, 8VI Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 7.4% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for 8VI Holdings' significant 48% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared 8VI Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 1.6%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about 8VI Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is 8VI Holdings Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that 8VI Holdings doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with 8VI Holdings' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for 8VI Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

