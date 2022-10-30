The 9.0% return this week takes Ergomed's (LON:ERGO) shareholders five-year gains to 484%

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) share price has soared 484% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. And in the last week the share price has popped 9.0%.

Since it's been a strong week for Ergomed shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Ergomed moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Ergomed has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 11% in the twelve months, Ergomed shareholders did even worse, losing 14%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 42%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ergomed better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Ergomed is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

