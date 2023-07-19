Up to $9,000 a month and work from home? These California state jobs might let you

The state of California is hiring in the departments of general services, aging and managed health care.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of California’s latest state job postings offering remote work available on the CalCareers website, posted in the last seven days, as of July 18:

Associate industrial hygienist | Permanent full-time

Location: Yolo County

Department : General Services

Salary: $6,684 to $9,128 per month

The associate industrial hygienist performs regular health and safety investigations for workplace hazards.

Remote work is offered three days a week, according to CalCareers. The application closes on July 27.

Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments

Health program specialist | Limited term full-time

Location : Sacramento County

Department : Department of Aging

Salary: $6,061 to $7,587 per month

The health program specialist participates in governmental decisions that may impact “personal financial interests.”

“Remote centered telework may be optional, according to CalCareers. The application closes on July 27.

Information technology specialist | Permanent full-time

Location : Sacramento County

Department : Managed Health Care

Salary: $5,960 to $9,643 per month

The information technology specialist maintains a healthcare delivery system to protect consumers’ healthcare rights.

Full-time remote work is available within California, according to CalCareers. The application will remain open until filled.

Staff services manager | Permanent full-time

Location : Yolo County

Department : General Services

Salary: $6,563 to $8,153 per month

The staff services manager acts as the expert on the department budget.

Remote work is available ffour days a week, but employees may be required to work in person, according to Calcareers. The application closes on July 28.

