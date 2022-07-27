$9,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Memphis clothing store, police say

Burglars ran out of a Memphis clothing store with nearly $9,000 worth of stolen merchandise early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said at least six people broke into Village Mart on Frayser Boulevard around 3:50 a.m. on July 25.

Those burglars forced their way through the front door and shattered the store’s windows, according to police.

Surveillance video from inside the business shows the thieves ransacking the store.

When they were done, police said the burglars made off with about $9,000 worth of limited edition shoes, belts, cologne and clothing.

If you know who any of these people are or have any information about the stolen items, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

