9/11 anniversary: Official commemorations under way

Yellow rose and US flag

Official commemorations are under way to commemorate 20 years since the 9/11 attacks against the US.

The ceremony in New York started with a minute's silence at 08:46 EST (13:46 BST) - the exact time the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center in 2001.

Thousands of people across the US have gathered to mark the sombre occasion.

President Joe Biden will travel to all three terror attack sites on Saturday - New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

A minute's silence will also be held to mark the moment the second plane crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, when a third jet struck the Pentagon in Virginia, when a fourth hijacked plane crashed into a field in Pennsylvania, and finally at the moments the World Trade Center towers collapsed.

In total, 2,977 people died in the attacks, when suicide attackers hijacked US passenger jets and crashed them.

In a video released on the eve of the anniversary, President Biden paid tribute to the victims and the grief that has followed their relatives for two decades.

"No matter how much time has passed, these commemorations bring everything painfully back as if you just got the news a few seconds ago," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, a vigil was held at the Fire Department of New York memorial wall - a 56-foot-long bronze wall that honours the 343 firefighters who died on the day of the attacks.

In total, 441 first responders died in the attacks, the largest loss of emergency personnel in American history.

"We honour all those who risked and gave their lives in the minutes, hours, months and years afterwards," Mr Biden said in his speech on Friday.