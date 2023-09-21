9/11 anniversary stirs painful memories of attack on Pentagon

A building at the Pentagon burns after a plane crash the morning of 9/11.

Memories of Pentagon attack return on 9/11

It has been over a week now since the anniversary of Sept. 11, but my mind is still flooded with memories of that day.

As FDR famously said after Pearl Harbor, “It is a date which will live in infamy.”

I was in downtown Washington on 9/11, driving by the Capitol, taking a friend to Union Station, a block away. It was around 9:45, just about the time the plane hit the Pentagon. It was close to the time that the plane headed toward the Capitol was taken down in Pennsylvania.

I saw smoke clouds spiraling from the Pentagon and people fleeing from the government buildings. It took me a whole day to get back to the D.C. house where I was staying.

That night I could hear the planes circling overhead and felt protected.

The next morning, driving to work across the Memorial Bridge, I saw the damaged Capitol and wanted to stop and gaze at it and thank God that it was still there.

I reflect on that memory every 9/11 and hope that one of our great symbols will always be there. I renew my pledge to support our democracy in every way I can.

Sally Coler, Sarasota

Voting in Florida secure, not difficult

A column Sept. 18 from the League of Women Voters stated that Florida officials are making it difficult to vote in the state. I disagree. We want all those entitled to vote to be able to do so.

To accomplish that, we need to provide a place to register, and require an ID to vote.

We don’t need people soliciting registrations. If you are motivated to vote, you will register.

If you cannot reach the place of registration, an accommodation should be made. The most secure method of voting is in person on Election Day. It also allows the voter to be aware of all of the facts concerning the candidates prior to voting, which early voting does not.

Mail-in voting should only be allowed for voters who are unavailable on Election Day or physically unable to vote in person and should require a signature match.

All votes not in person should be made prior to elections and tallied, so that the winner can be determined on Election Day or the following day.

This would provide the most accurate election results and reestablish confidence in the system for all voters.

It is fair, it is equitable and it would eliminate challenges from both parties in the future.

Artie Reiss, Sarasota

Taxes should support public schools

I’m old. My grandchildren are all adults. Yet I continue to support public education through my tax dollars.

I want assurances that my tax dollars are going to public education, not to religious schools (I am an atheist).

And I don’t want to support the homeschoolers who refuse to use our public system.

So, what are my options? Can I designate where my tax money is used? Apparently not. Why not, I ask? It would be simple to add that to the tax form!

Patricia Flynn, Sarasota

Demand that Sarasota shelve Obsidian

The developer behind the Obsidian proposal keeps requesting essentially the same exceptions requested at the start. He is clearly trying to wear us all down.

We who live downtown shouldn’t have watch retail disappear, trash collection occur on the street right across from outdoor dining, delivery trucks cause excessive congestion, etc.

If one adds the excessive height of the proposed building to the exceptions repeatedly requested from the city – in the areas of retail frontage, trash collection, habitable space on the lower floors, façade requirements and the lack of a designated loading zone – it seems obvious that the size and scope of the 1260 N. Palm Ave. project are way out of proportion to downtown Sarasota.

We who live here should demand that the city shelve any projects that do not fit with the downtown character we want to preserve.

Andrew Hall, Sarasota

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: 9/11 anniversary brings back memories of attack on Pentagon