9/11 families protest Trump for Saudi golf tour

Associated Press

Former President Donald Trump played another round at his home course Thursday, this one different from so many others. The third LIV Golf event, which starts Friday at Trump National Bedminster, added four new players to the 48-man field that illustrated how the disruption goes beyond the PGA Tour. Henrik Stenson of Sweden is among the newcomers, which led the European tour to strip him of the Ryder Cup captaincy for the 2023 matches in Italy.