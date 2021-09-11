U.S. marks 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Colin Campbell
·Managing Editor
·3 min read

Thousands of people on Saturday attended the New York memorial service marking the 20th anniversary since the Sept. 11 attacks.

Many of those people held signs with photos of family members who were killed in the World Trade Center buildings.

"WE WILL NEVER FORGET" read at least one such sign.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: The photo of a 9/11 victim is carried by family and friends as they attend a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Ed Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
Photos of 9/11 victims are carried by family and friends. (Ed Jones-Pool/Getty Images)

At 8:46 a.m., exactly two decades go, five hijackers plunged American Airlines Flight 11 above the 90th floor of the North Tower, starting the horrors that would kill almost three thousand people in New York City towers, the Pentagon, and a field outside of Shanksville, Pa.

At the same time in New York, the large crowd of people bowed their heads and observed a moment of silence.

"These 20 years have felt like both a long time and a short time, and as we recite the names of those we lost, my memory goes back to that terrible day," Mike Low, whose daughter Sara was a flight attendant on Flight 11, said before the reading of the names. "Today, this is a quiet place of memory."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Retired Willow Springs, IL Chief Sam Pulia and his nephew, Chicago Police Sgt. Daniel Pulia place flags at the South Tower before a ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2021 in New York City. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA, and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by David Handschuh-Pool/Getty Images)
Retired Willow Springs, IL Chief Sam Pulia and his nephew, Chicago Police Sgt. Daniel Pulia place flags at the South Tower. (David Handschuh-Pool/Getty Images)

Family members of the attack's victims, police officers, firefighters, officials including both President Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and many others gathered at the Ground Zero memorial, now a plaza and museum honoring those who lost their lives in the coordinated terror attacks.

Biden is also set to travel to wreath-laying services at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, where former President George W. Bush will speak. The three events are just a small handful of memorials held across the U.S. commemorating the lives lost in the attacks, which include many first responders who rushed to the scene of the burning towers.

The president did not speak at the Ground Zero service, but he released a video overnight to mark the occasion. He noted a close friend from Delaware who lost his son in the South Tower.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Bien and First Lady Jill Biden attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2021 in New York City. During the ceremony six moments of silence were held, marking when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Bien and First Lady Jill Biden attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"To the families of the 2977 people, from more than 90 nations, killed on Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Va., and Shanksville, Pa., and the thousand more who were injured, America and the world commemorate you and your loved ones, the pieces of your soul," Biden said.

He continued: "We honor all of those who risked and gave their lives in the minutes, hours, months and years afterwards. The firefighters, the police officers, EMTs, and construction workers, and doctors, and nurses, and faith leaders, service members, veterans — all of the everyday people who gave their all to rescue, recover and rebuild. But it's so hard, whether it's the first year or the 20th. Children are growing up without parents. Parents have suffered without children. Husbands and wives have had to find ways forward without the partners in their lives.

“No matter how much time has passed, these commemorations bring everything painfully back as if you just got the news a few seconds ago. So on this day, Jill and I hold you close in our hearts and send you our love."

