9 of 11 poisoned Fort Bliss soldiers released from hospital

Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nine of the 11 Fort Bliss soldiers sickened last week after drinking a component commonly found in antifreeze have been released from a Texas hospital, Army officials said Monday.

Two soldiers remained hospitalized at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in El Paso, including one who is in intensive care, Fort Bliss officials said in a statement.

All 11 soldiers fell ill Thursday following a 10-day field training exercise at Fort Bliss’s McGregor Range Complex, the base said. Initially, base leadership said the soldiers had ingested an unauthorized substance.

Laboratory test results revealed it was ethylene glycol poisoning that made them ill. Base officials said the soldiers thought they were drinking alcohol.

It’s unclear why the soldiers, who are assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, believed what they were drinking was alcohol.

Army personnel are prohibited from drinking alcohol while on duty, including while in a training environment, Lt. Col. Allie Payne, public affairs officer for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss said previously.

What type of disciplinary action the soldiers might face if they did consume alcohol while on duty was unclear.

The incident is under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. An administrative investigation ordered by the Fort Bliss senior mission commander is also underway.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Thousands of Navalny supporters rally across Russia despite fierce crackdown

    Thousands are rallying across Russia as nationwide protests in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny continue to grow. For the second straight weekend, Russians took to the streets on Sunday in the Far East and Siberia as Moscow geared up for the rally with a strict security lockdown. Defying minus 20 degrees temperatures, more than 6,000 people marched across Russia’s third-largest city of Novosibirsk on Sunday, chanting “Down with the czar!” after riot police sealed off the main square. In Vladivostok on the Pacific Ocean, police pushed the crowds on the frozen Amur Bay where officers chased protesters in the snow. More than 500 arrests were reported across the country by Sunday morning.

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesBiden may revoke Trump's access to classified intelligenceAmerica's overreaction syndrome

  • Taiwan says Chinese fighters, U.S. aircraft both entered defence zone

    Six Chinese fighter aircraft and a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, in an unusual admission of U.S. military activity. Tensions have spiked over the last week or so after Taiwan reported multiple Chinese fighters and bombers flying into the zone last weekend, in an area close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the northern part of the South China Sea.

  • Sheriff: Hit men hired by accused rapist killed wrong women

    A Louisiana man facing rape charges tried to have his accuser killed, but two hit men instead ended up killing his sister and her neighbor, authorities said Monday. Neither Hope Nettleton, 37, nor Brittany Cormier, 34, was the person that the hit men had been hired to kill on Jan. 13, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. On Friday, authorities arrested Andrew Eskine, 25, of Carencro; Dalvin Wilson, 22, of Rayne; and Beaux Cormier, 35, of Kaplan on charges of first-degree murder.

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • White House allies secretly wrote the Texas lawsuit asking the Supreme Court to overturn Biden's win

    By Nov. 12, former President Donald Trump's team of election lawyers knew he had lost his re-election bid, that despite Trump's tweets and public comments, "there was no substantial evidence of election fraud, and there were nowhere near enough 'irregularities' to reverse the outcome in the courts," The New York Times reports. But their protestations just made Trump turn to allies telling him what he wanted to hear, so Nov. 12 was also the day "Trump's flimsy, long-shot legal effort to reverse his loss turned into something else entirely — an extralegal campaign to subvert the election, rooted in a lie so convincing to some of his most devoted followers that it made the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol almost inevitable." Trump's experienced legal team either quietly faded away or was sidelined by Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and other lawyers "ready to push forward with propagandistic suits that skated the lines of legal ethics and reason," the Times reports. That eventually included "the vast majority of Republican attorneys general, whose dead-on-arrival Supreme Court lawsuit seeking to discard 20 million votes was secretly drafted by lawyers close to the White House." Before Thanksgiving, Trump's allies — including Kris Kobach, a voting restrictions activist who previously led Trump's "election integrity" commission; former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin; and Lawrence Joseph, a lawyer who had worked to shield Trump's tax returns — started working on a new lawsuit that while "short on legal or factual merit" was "rich in the sort of sensational claims" sure to spread across conservative media, the Times reports. The argument was that Trump states could ask the Supreme Court to throw out 20 million votes in certain states President Biden won because, they claimed, those Biden states effectively cheated. "Only one type of lawyer can take a case filed by one state against another directly to the Supreme Court: a state attorney general," the Times reports. "The president's original election lawyers doubted that any attorney general would be willing to do so," but Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton jumped at the chance. When the Texas solicitor general refused to be involved in the suit, Paxton hired Joseph as a special outside counsel, not disclosing to the court that Joseph and other outside Trump advisers had written the brief. Read more about Trump's extralegal campaign at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesBiden may revoke Trump's access to classified intelligenceAmerica's overreaction syndrome

  • Moderna proposes filling vials with additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna Inc said on Monday it is proposing filling vials with additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to ease a crunch in manufacturing as the company approaches the manufacturing of almost a million doses a day. "The company is proposing filling vials with additional doses of vaccine, up to 15 doses versus the current 10 doses," Moderna said in an emailed statement. "Moderna would need to have further discussions with the FDA to assure the agency's comfort with this approach before implementing," the company said, referring to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase sues over being censured

    A firebrand conservative Virginia state senator seeking the Republican nomination for governor filed a federal lawsuit Monday that seeks to undo her legislative colleagues' recent decision to censure her for an alleged “pattern of unacceptable conduct.” In a bipartisan vote last week, the Virginia Senate approved a measure rebuking Sen. Amanda Chase over a series of incendiary incidents during her tenure, including remarks in which she seemed to voice support for those who participated in storming the U.S. Capitol last month. The decision to pass the censure resolution followed a long debate that featured scathing criticisms of Chase from both Democrats and Republicans.

  • ‘Trash’ that washed up on Texas beach isn’t garbage at all, officials say. What is it?

    “I see this all the time ... and never knew what it was!”

  • Report: Former Bush officials leave GOP after party leaders fail to disown Trump following Capitol attack

    Dozens of Republicans in former President George W. Bush's administration are leaving the party, dismayed by a failure of many elected Republicans to disown Donald Trump after his false claims of election fraud sparked a deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol last month.

  • Oakland Chinatown Hit With Over 20 Attacks Targeting Elderly, Women in 2 Weeks

    Recent robberies and attacks have left store owners in Oakland's Chinatown concerned about the futures of their small businesses. A series of crimes: In the past two weeks, more than 20 businesses have suffered from thefts and attacks, ABC7 News reports. Carl Chan, the president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, claims to have spoken with the store owners affected by the crimes.

  • Trump appointees aggressively lobbied against giving states COVID-19 vaccine rollout funds

    As states were formulating plans to vaccinate their residents against COVID-19 last fall, top Trump administration officials pushed Congress to deny the state governments any extra funding for the vaccine rollout, Stat News reported Sunday. The officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and White House Office of Management and Budget chief Russ Vought, disregarded "frantic warnings from state officials that they didn't have the money they needed to ramp up a massive vaccination operation," focusing instead on $200 million the states had not yet spent, Stat reports. Vought was "obsessed" with the fact that states hadn't already spent the allocated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a Republican Senate aide told Stat, adding that even staunch fiscal conservatives in Congress knew states needed more than $200 million to inoculate 300 million Americans. But "much of the lobbying push came from Paul Mango, the former deputy chief of staff for policy at the Department of Health and Human Services," Stat reports, citing a Democratic congressional aide and Mango himself. "A lot of them had shut down their economies and they weren't getting tax revenue," Mango told Stat. "I'm sure they could use money — that's not in dispute — what's in dispute is whether they needed money given all they hadn't used to actually administer vaccines." The National Governors Association and the Association for State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) both warned the Trump administration last fall that more funding was needed to prepare for the soon-to-be-approved vaccines, and former CDC Director Robert Redfield had asked Congress for $6 billion for the states' efforts. Mango told Stat that Redfield was "lobbying Congress for money behind our back" to "help their friends at the state public health offices." State health departments note they were not vaccinating anyone in October and said they were drawing down sources of money that were set to expire before tapping the $200 million, especially because it wasn't certain Congress would allocate anymore. Congress did approve $4.5 billion in December, but the funds didn't start arriving in states until January. Read more about the lobbying effort, what effect it may have had on the slow rollout, and the schism between the Trump political appointees and public health officials at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesBiden may revoke Trump's access to classified intelligenceAmerica's overreaction syndrome

  • Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai to wait for bail verdict in national security case

    Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person charged under the national security law, will remain in custody after the city's top court said it would announce its verdict on his bail application at a later date. Lai had been in custody since Dec. 3, except for when he was released on bail for about a week late last year. His return to custody was related to Article 42 of the security law, which says that "no bail shall be granted to a criminal suspect or defendant unless the judge has sufficient grounds for believing that the criminal suspect or defendant will not continue to commit acts endangering national security".

  • Buoyed by Keystone XL, pipeline opponents want Biden to act

    After President Joe Biden revoked Keystone XL’s presidential permit and shut down construction of the long-disputed pipeline that was to carry oil from Canada to Texas, opponents of other pipelines hoped the projects they’ve been fighting would be next. The Biden administration hasn't specified what action it might take on other pipelines, but industry experts doubt there will be swift changes like the one that stopped Keystone.

  • Climber sets off rockslide that sweeps him past friends to his death, CA officials say

    The climber stepped on a rock that moved and set off a rockslide, park officials said.

  • Eric Trump reportedly wagered Election Day that his father would win 320 electoral votes

    Former President Donald Trump and those closest to him believed before Election Day that he would win a second term, "their views swayed by the assurances of pro-Trump pundits and the unscientific measure of the size and excitement of the president's rally crowds," The New York Times reports. Trump had laid the groundwork for a Plan B, arguing that he lost only because of a vast conspiracy of fraud, but he and his close circle didn't think he would need it, the Times reports: Flying home on Air Force One from the final campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the early hours of Nov. 3., Mr. Trump's son Eric proposed an Electoral College betting pool. He wagered that the president would win at least 320 electoral votes, according to a person present for the exchange. "We're just trying to get to 270," an adviser more grounded in polling and analytics replied. [The New York Times] The Times did not report how much Eric Trump bet or whether he ever paid up. But watching returns come in on election night, Donald Trump "fell into enraged disbelief as his lead inexorably dissipated, even in formerly red states like Arizona," the Times reports. "Eric Trump goaded him on — a dynamic that would play out in the weeks to come." Read more about Trump's post-election machinations at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesBiden may revoke Trump's access to classified intelligenceAmerica's overreaction syndrome

  • Sacramento Community Mourns Beloved Market Owner Who Passed Away at 60

    Family, friends and customers held a vigil over the weekend to honor the memory of a man who died in his grocery store in Sacramento, California. Chue “Calvin” Yang, 60, passed away from a heart attack last Tuesday while working in his Midtown store, DJ Market, where he had spent the last 20 years. The couple settled in Sacramento, where they raised four sons and seven daughters.

  • China 'notes' Myanmar coup, hopes for stability

    "We have noted the situation in Myanmar. We are following any further developments. China is a friendly neighbor of Myanmar. We hope that all sides in Myanmar, under the framework of the constitution and law, can properly manage their differences and maintain political and social stability," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily news briefing in Beijing.Last month the Chinese government's top diplomat, Wang Yi, met military chief Min Aung Hlaing, who has now assumed power, during a visit to Myanmar. Asked whether Myanmar had hinted there could be a coup during Wang Yi's visit, or whether China would condemn the coup, spokesman Wang reiterated his previous statement.China has long played an important role in former Burma, standing by the country during its previous time as a military dictatorship, but also working closely with Aung San Suu Kyi when she became leader.