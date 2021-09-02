9/11 victims' families seek probe of missing evidence

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris explodes from the second tower in New York. Relatives of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks called Thursday, Sept. 2, for the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate the FBI's failure to produce certain pieces of evidence from its investigation. (AP Photo/Chao Soi Cheong, File)
ERIC TUCKER
·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Relatives of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks called Thursday for the Justice Department's inspector general to investigate the FBI's failure to produce certain pieces of evidence from its investigation.

The victims' relatives regard that missing evidence as potentially crucial in proving their premise that the Saudi kingdom was complicit in the attacks. That thesis forms the basis of a pending federal lawsuit in New York, though U.S. investigations have not conclusively established such a link.

Among the pieces of evidence the families say the FBI has failed to produce are phone records of calls between conspirators in the attacks, records of witness interviews and a photograph of a Saudi diplomat with two of the hijackers outside a southern California mosque. The families had also asked the FBI to turn over a video they say shows a Saudi national hosting a party for two of the hijackers, but the FBI last year said it had looked for the recording and had so far been unable to find it.

“The FBI has a duty to retain its 9/11 evidence and has sophisticated computer systems to maintain its files and run searches on them,” says the complaint, which was filed on behalf of more than 3,500 victims' relatives, first responders and survivors. “A routine search must be able to locate critical documents from the most serious criminal investigation ever conducted by the FBI."

The FBI in some instances said it had searched for but could not locate the evidence that the families had requested. In the case of a photograph that victims’ families say depicts a meeting outside the mosque with two of the hijackers, Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, the FBI said two cases agents were not aware of it and "its search did not reveal the photograph," the complaint said.

The Justice Department revealed last month that the FBI had recently concluded an investigation that examined certain 9/11 hijackers and potential co-conspirators, and that it would now work to see if it could share information that it had previously determined could not be disclosed.

But, the families said Thursday, “thus far, no additional substantive material has been produced, and the FBI has not agreed to make a further effort to find its missing documents.”

The complaint urges Inspector General Michael Horowitz to “examine whether one or more FBI officials committed willful misconduct with intent to destroy or secrete evidence to avoid its disclosure.”

Many victims' families have long alleged a closer connection between the Saudi kingdom and the hijackers than the U.S. government has acknowledged, and allege in a lawsuit in New York that Saudi officials gave critical support to the first two hijackers who arrived in America before the attacks.

Though the families filed a complaint with the inspector general's office, there is no obligation on Horowitz to open an investigation.

Spokespeople for the inspector general and the FBI declined to comment Thursday.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boise man arrested in Oregon on suspicion of murder and battery charges, police say

    The charges date from an incident in Dec. 2020 that police say involved three men.

  • 9/11 victims’ families push US watchdog to investigate FBI’s ‘lost’ evidence

    Fifteen of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia

  • Exclusive-Amazon to proactively remove more content that violates rules from cloud service -sources

    Amazon.com Inc plans to take a more proactive approach to determine what types of content violate its cloud service policies, such as rules against promoting violence, and enforce its removal, according to two sources, a move likely to renew debate about how much power tech companies should have to restrict free speech. Over the coming months, Amazon will hire a small group of people in its Amazon Web Services (AWS) division to develop expertise and work with outside researchers to monitor for future threats, one of the sources familiar with the matter said. It could turn Amazon, the leading cloud service provider worldwide with 40% market share according to research firm Gartner, into one of the world's most powerful arbiters of content allowed on the internet, experts say.

  • Cunard cancels 4 cruises, delays return of the Queen Mary 2

    Cunard Line canceled the first four scheduled trips of the Queen Mary 2 in more than a year, saying Thursday that after the long layoff during the pandemic it wants the ship’s next cruises “to be closer to home.” Instead, the ship’s return will be delayed until Nov. 28, and its first two sailings will be short round trips from Southampton. Cunard said the ship will arrive in New York on Dec. 20 and make its first sailing from U.S. waters two days later, going to the Caribbean.

  • C3.ai (AI) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    C3.ai's (AI) first-quarter fiscal 2022 results benefit from rapid adoption of its model-driven AI architecture and services.

  • NHTSA: Traffic deaths rise again as drivers take risks

    U.S. traffic deaths in the first quarter of 2021 rose by 10.5% over last year, even as driving has declined, the government’s road safety agency reported Thursday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that 8,730 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes from January through March, compared with the 7,900 fatalities from the same period in 2020. The increase in traffic fatalities is a continuation of a trend that started in 2020.

  • Elephant Brothers Born at Animal Orphanage Are Sri Lanka's First Elephant Twins in 80 Years

    "The babies are relatively small, but they are healthy," said the head of the orphanage

  • We Think C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and...

  • Gunman who shot, killed student at Mount Tabor High School apprehended after hours-long search

    Gunman who shot, killed student at Mount Tabor High School apprehended after hours-long search

  • Sept. 11 victims' families push U.S. watchdog to investigate FBI's 'lost' evidence

    Family members of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, airplane attacks asked a U.S. government watchdog on Thursday to investigate their suspicions that the FBI lied about or destroyed evidence linking Saudi Arabia to the hijackers. The request in a letter to Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz said "circumstances make it likely that one or more FBI officials committed willful misconduct with intent to destroy or secrete evidence to avoid its disclosure." "Given the importance of the missing evidence at issue to the 9/11 investigation, as well as the repeated mishandling by the FBI of that evidence, an innocent explanation is not believable," said the letter, signed by about 3,500 people - families of victims, first responders and survivors.

  • Lack of daily COVID-19 updates draws lawsuit in Florida

    Citing a diminishing pandemic, the Florida Department of Health’s (DOH) COVID-19 data dashboard ceased issuing daily updates of new case, hospitalizations and deaths in June.

  • More than a dozen Democrats back Republican push to increase defense spending by $25 billion more than Biden requested

    The amendment to the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act boosts total military spending to roughly $740 million.

  • Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel

    House Democrats have promoted Republican Rep. Liz Cheney to vice chairwoman of a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, placing her in a leadership spot on the panel as some Republicans are threatening to oust her from the GOP conference for participating. Cheney, a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, has remained defiant amid the criticism from her own party, insisting that Congress must probe the Capitol attack, in which hundreds of Trump's supporters violently pushed past police, broke into the building and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • New York's fatal floods stoke calls for U.S. infrastructure spending

    Fatal floods in New York and New Jersey prompted Democractic lawmakers and experts to intensify calls on Thursday for U.S. infrastructure spending, including passage of a $1.2 trillion bill before Congress. With the weather impact of climate change worsening, the infrastructure bill passed by the Senate and awaiting House of Representatives approval includes $47 billion for climate resilience measures.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Dropped 8.5%

    Shares of artificial intelligence-for-business stock C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are down 8.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Thursday after beating analyst projections for fiscal first-quarter 2022 revenue last night -- but missing badly on earnings. Investors right now seem more concerned by the fact that C3.ai went from break-even profits a year ago to losing $0.37 per share in Q1, but management is trying to keep them focused on sales growth. In new guidance for the coming quarter and year, C3.ai said it expects revenue to grow to $56 million to $58 million in the second quarter, which would be slightly ahead of analyst targets.

  • C3 AI misses earnings estimates in Q1

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Mixed feelings in El Paso about looser Texas gun limits

    Martin Portillo got a gun after the mass shooting at a Walmart in his hometown of El Paso two years ago, even though it went against his upbringing. According to prosecutors, the man charged in the attack, Patrick Crusius, drove from his Dallas-area home to El Paso so he could target Latinos, who make up about 80% of the border city.

  • California recall voters so far largely Democratic and older

    The critical question left in the California recall election that could remove Gov. Gavin Newsom isn’t whether someone likes the first-term Democrat — it’s who is going to take the time to vote. Mail-in ballots went to all 22 million registered voters in mid-August for the unusual, late-summer election. The data shows Democrats are off to an encouraging start, turning in more than twice the number submitted by Republicans, a rate that largely mirrors the party's registration edge in the state.

  • Curious Southern Right whale pushes paddleboard

    As the migration season of the A curious Southern Right Whale gets underway in the Argentine Patagonia locals and visitors are thrilled by the curious animals coming ever closer to the shore. (Sept. 1)